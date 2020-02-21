Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- End Stage Renal Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. End-Stage Renal Disease is more common in men than in women. The prevalence of chronic renal failure between the years 2007 and 2011 was higher in women (15.1%) than in men (12.1%).

2. About 15% of adults in the US are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease can often be treated before it progresses to end-stage renal failure or leads to other health problems.

3. End-Stage Renal Disease prevalence in the US in 2007 was 1,698 cases per million population. In 2007, Japan also observed relatively high prevalence, i.e., 2,060 cases per million population of End-Stage Renal Disease, which included only people receiving maintenance dialysis.



"In December 2016, around 0.7 million patients were being treated for end-stage renal disease in the United States, giving a point prevalence of 2,206 per million population; the prevalence of dialysis treatment was 1,553 per million, whereas the prevalence of functioning kidney transplant was 653 per million."



End-stage renal disease (ESRD), is the last stage of chronic kidney disease. There is no treatment, but many people live long lives while on dialysis (hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis) or after having a kidney transplant. Both conditions benefit from drug therapy using angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors/ACEi) or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). ACEi/ARB therapy not only reduces proteinuria (and albuminuria) but decreases the yearly number of diabetic patients going on to require dialysis. Reduced hyper-filtration is consistent with the clinical observation, and the introduction of ACEi/ARB therapy is associated with an acute decrease in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and the fact that more significant eGFR reductions were associated with less long-term loss of renal function. Although ACEi/ARB therapy slows renal functional loss in DN, it by no means induces remission or even halts progression to ESRD. Attempts to achieve improved renal protection recently have focused on further inhibition of the renin-angiotensin system; however, using combinations of ACEi plus ARB or renin blockade plus ACEi or ARB have been disappointing.



Both approaches were associated with increased hyperkalemia and hypotension and acute kidney injury in the combination of treatments, causing premature termination of the trials. Some vaccines can also help in the prevention of severe issues of ESRD. Pain is widespread in end-stage renal disease and can result from renal and nonrenal etiologies. In a prospective cohort study of patients receiving hemodialysis, 50% reported a problem with pain. Musculoskeletal pain was most common, followed by dialysis-associated, peripheral neuropathy, and peripheral vascular disease. For mild pain, acetaminophen can be given safely without any dose adjustment. For moderate-to-severe pain, tramadol (Ultram) can be used cautiously but requires a dose adjustment. Many patients require opioid analgesics to achieve adequate pain control. Fentanyl and methadone are taken as the safest opioids for use in patients with renal failure.



Fatigue can be managed by treating anaemia, encouraging physical activity, and by evaluating depression. Ondansetron, metoclopramide (Reglan), and haloperidol are effective antiemetics for uremia-associated nausea. Treatment of ESRD entails high medical costs, and therefore, has enormous market potential. Besides this, the market also comprises of therapies that are given as supportive care, such as PhosLo indicated for the control of hyper-phosphatemia in end-stage renal failure. The historical data supports the growth of ERSD market. The growth in the End-stage renal disease market is attributed to the various aspects, such as ageing population, diabetic cases, transplantation and dialysis cases. The trend is estimated to be persistent in forthcoming years with multibillion market size during the forecast period of 2020–2030.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact End-Stage Renal Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Intravenous Triferic

2. AB002

And many others



The key players in End Stage Renal Disease market are:

1. Rockwell Medical Technologies

2. Aronora

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. End Stage Renal Disease Market Share at a glance

3. End-Stage Renal Disease Background and Overview

4. End-Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise End-Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU5

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. France

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Current Treatment & Medical Practices

7. End-Stage Renal Disease Treatments & Medical Practices

8. Current Unmet Needs of End Stage Renal Disease

9. End-Stage Renal Disease Emerging Supportive Therapeutics

10. Key Cross Competition

10.1. Intravenous Triferic: Rockwell Medical Technologies

10.2. AB002: Aronora

11. End-Stage Renal Disease Market Size

11.1. Total 7MM End Stage Renal Disease market analysis (2017–2030)

11.2. Region-Wise End-Stage Renal Disease Market size

11.3. United States

11.4. EU-5

11.4.1. Germany

11.4.2. France

11.4.3. Italy

11.4.4. Spain

11.4.5. United Kingdom

11.5. Japan

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. Appendix

15. End-Stage Renal Disease Report Methodology

16. DelveInsight Capabilities

17. Disclaimer

18. About DelveInsight



