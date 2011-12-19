Recently published research from MindCommerce, "End-to-End M2M, Fifth Edition", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2011 -- Machine-to-machine (M2M) communications is an emerging technology and industry sub-segment poised to change the way that business is conducted, impacting everything from traditional telephony and IT operations to ERP, SCM, public safety, homeland security, and more.
Written by industry experts who have actually designed, implemented and operated M2M applications, End-to-End M2M Fifth Edition provides invaluable information for anyone seeking to better understand the technology, applications, business and regulatory issues. This research distinguishes itself from other publications on this topic by providing the reader with an understanding of M2M, the technologies involved in M2M, reasons to use M2M, key M2M applications, challenges in deploying M2M, and more.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Core Publication Topics
M2M 101: The basics of M2M
M2M Technology: Machine communications, wireless data communications, technology strategy, and back-end processing support
M2M Business Dynamics: How to generate revenue and profits with M2M, ROI modeling, business case modeling, and more
M2M Politics and Regulation: Privacy issues, regulatory issues, challenges to implement
M2M Applications and Case Studies: Learn from what has already been done with expert analysis from the author
Audience:
- Those involved in the M2M industry will find the business modeling, case studies, and expert analysis to be an extremely valuable as tool in considering business expansion, M2M applications, and new projects
- Those new to the M2M industry will find this entire publication an invaluable resource and significant opportunity for cost savings versus the effort and pain of simply learning by trial and error
- This is a must-have resource for anyone engaged in business or technology planning and engineering involving M2M
- Investors, analysts, and consultants in the M2M industry will find that this report provides all they need to know about M2M
- Industry segments that will benefit most from this report are suppliers and service providers of wireless (including cellular and unlicensed spectrum), telemetry and telematics, enterprise users and beneficiaries of improved business process communications in areas such as SCM and ERP, and government, public safety, and homeland security personnel
Companies in Report:
- Aeris.net
- Aether Wire
- AIRDESK
- Alien Technology
- Ambient Devices
- Augusta Systems
- Axeda
- Centerpoint Energy
- Cimetrics
- Comverge/6D
- controlGen
- Crossbow Technology
- Datasweep
- Dust
- Echelon
- eDevice
- Ember Corporation
- emWare
- Espial
- Industrial Objects
- Isochron
- Itron
- Jasper Wireless
- KORE Telematics
- Lantronix
- MeshNetworks
