Endeavour Mining Plc (OTC: EDVMF) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation on behalf of investors of Endeavour Mining plc (OTC: EDVMF) shares over potential securities laws violations by Endeavour Mining plc was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Endeavour Mining plc (OTC: EDVMF regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



United Kingdom based Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa.



On January 4, 2024 Endeavour Mining announced the termination of its President and CEO Sébastien de Montessus for serious misconduct. The termination followed an investigation by the Board into an irregular payment of $5.9 million issued by Montessus related to an asset disposal undertaken by the Company.



Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTC: EDVMF) declined from $24.35 per share on December 04, 2023, to as low as $16.60 per share on February 05, 2024.



