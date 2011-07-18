Endeavour Technical Limited Announces Revised Quality Manual Templates for ISO 9001:2008

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2011 -- Endeavour Technical Limited, a UK-based ISO management company, has just updated their ISO 9001 quality manual template to offer clients more flexible documentation. For the better part of the last decade, their ISO auditors and quality management trainers have provided guidance and education for organisations seeking certification or refining their quality management documentation.



According to Endeavour Technical Limited Director, Richard Keen, an effective quality management system requires flexible documentation in order to distribute different parts of the Quality Manual to different parties – internal and external. “Gaining ISO 9001:2008 certification can only impact quality and the bottom line if the organisation creates written procedures and documentation that truly reflect best practices top to bottom,” said Keen.



To date, Endeavor Technical Limited has created more than 150 webpages of ISO 9001 guidance, quality management document examples, process maps, forms, project plan checklists and easily customizable internal audit templates. Collectively these will help guide organisations through the process of creating a sound quality management system. The included step-by-step “how to” guides are geared to both non-professionals and beginners.



The new quality management templates that separate procedure documents and forms allow the organisation to revise individual procedure documents as opposed to a larger, combined document when revisions or amendments are needed. “This more granular approach as opposed to the former monolithic document template formatting makes the quality management plan much more useful for differing scenarios,” explained Keen.



Distribution of the manual is simplified through this more modular approach to the quality manual templates so that organisations can reference specific sections that are relevant to a given scenario. They have the ability to include just the documentation that is specific to the needs of potential clients and internal departments. “ISO 9001 Checklist gives organisations the tools to build a quality manual that is comprehensive where needs be while avoiding unnecessary detail that hampers usage, privacy and certification,” explained Keen.



ISO 9001 Checklist templates are currently in use around the world in different fields such as Aerospace & Defense, Consultants & Management Support, Creative & Marketing, Finance & Investment, Health Care, IT & Communication, Manufacturing & Engineering and Security among others. Examples of free quality manuals and manual template guidance are available for download on the Website, as well as details of their client list. For more information on ISO 9001 Checklist, please visit http://www.iso-9001-checklist.co.uk/.