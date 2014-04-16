Endo Health Solutions, Inc. (Formerly Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report - New Market Res

New Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals market report from MarketLine: "Endo Health Solutions, Inc. (formerly Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report"