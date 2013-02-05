Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares was announced concerning whether a takeover of Endo Health Solutions Inc would be unfair to investors in NASDAQ:ENDP shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:ENDP shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to NASDAQ:ENDP investors.



On Jan. 29, 2012, rumors surfaced that said that Endo Health Solutions is reportedly in talks with potential buyers.



Shares of Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP) jumped from $28.51 per share to $33.19 per share on Jan. 30, 2013.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:ENDP shares at $40.00 per share , the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Endo Health Solutions Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP) reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $1.26 billion in 2008 to over $2.5 billion in 2011.



Shares of Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP) traded in 2011 as high as $42.39 per share and in 2012 as high as $38.73 per share.



On Feb. 4, 2013, NASDAQ: ENDP shares closed at $30.66 per share.



Those who are current investors in Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP) and purchased their Compuware Corporation shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



