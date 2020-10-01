Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Endo International plc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ENDP stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Endo International plc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ENDP stocks, concerns whether certain Endo International plc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the full scope of Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis, including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York, one of the most populous states in the U.S., as well as the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market; (2) part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (3) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (4) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



