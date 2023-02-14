Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 5.3% During the Forecast Period (2023-2030)

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- The Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy (EBUS) market is an industry that has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to advancements in medical technology and the increasing demand for non-invasive medical procedures. EBUS is a minimally invasive procedure that involves the use of ultrasound technology to obtain tissue samples from the lungs for diagnosis. The procedure is performed using a flexible bronchoscope that is equipped with an ultrasound transducer.



Segment Analysis

The Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and geography. By product, the market is segmented into standalone EBUS devices and integrated EBUS systems. Standalone EBUS devices are the most commonly used type due to their lower cost and ease of use. Integrated EBUS systems offer improved image quality and greater ease of use. By application, the market is segmented into pulmonary nodules, mediastinal lymph nodes, and other applications. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



By Product Type



- Transbronchial Aspiration Needles

- Biopsy Needles

- Biopsy Forceps

- Other



By Application



- Lung Cancer Diagnosis

- Lung Infection Diagnosis

- Other



By End-User



- Hospitals

- Diagnostics Laboratories

- Other



Geographical Analysis:

North America holds the largest share of the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the increasing number of EBUS procedures being performed in countries such as China, India, and Japan.



According to The American Cancer Society in the United States, in 2021, there will be approximately 235,760 new cases of lung cancer each year (119,100 in men and 116,660 in women). Lung cancer claimed the lives of approximately 131,880 people (69,410 in men and 62,470 in women). Lung cancer primarily affects the elderly. Most of the people diagnosed with lung cancer are 65 or older. Only a small number of people diagnosed are under 45. It is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women, accounting for nearly 25% of all cancer deaths. Bronchoscopy with EBUS (endobronchial ultrasound) is a procedure used to diagnose various types of lung disorders, such as inflammation, infections, or cancer. And with the increasing incidence of lung cancer, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The major players operating in the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy market include Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hoya Corporation, and PENTAX Medical Company. These companies are focusing on research and development activities to develop new and improved EBUS systems.



In conclusion, the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for non-invasive medical procedures and advancements in medical technology. The growing number of hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics and the increasing number of EBUS procedures being performed globally are also expected to drive the market.



