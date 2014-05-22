Endocrine Testing Market Forecast - Industry Will Grow CAGR of 4.3% 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Endocrine Testing Market Research Report : Endocrine glands and hormones are major elements of the endocrine system that are crucial for regulation of several body mechanisms such as growth, development and homeostasis. Responses to stress, injury, absorption of nutrients maintenance of water and electrolyte balance and energy metabolism constitutes major areas of control and integration offered by the endocrine system. There are endocrine glands (pituitary, pineal, thyroid and others) and secretory organs (pancreas, hypothalamus) that release hormones directly into the blood stream. These glands have rich blood supply which facilitate movement of hormones to reach their target organs and enablevarious alterationsin metabolism of target organs by increasing or decreasing their activity.



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Endocrine tests are crucial for monitoring normal functioning of endocrine system since any deviation (hypersecretion or hyposecretion) from the normal levels of hormones results in development of various endocrine disorders such as diabetes, thyroid, cancer and infertility. These tests enable both qualitative and quantitative determination of the hormone levels and can be performed either in hospitals, commercial laboratories (thyroid hormone tests, progesterone tests) or even at home (pregnancy test kit, blood sugar test strips). Endocrine testing market is witnessing increasing growth and adoption majorly due to constant rise in several disorders such as diabetes, thyroid and reproductive system disorders.These disorders indicate the abnormal level of endocrine hormones in the body thereby creating a need and demand for effective endocrine testing kits. In addition, continuous evolution of diagnostic platforms followed by increasing healthcare awareness would further augment the growth and development of endocrine testing platforms. The global market for endocrine testing market was valued at USD 1,537.5 million in 2012 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2013 to 2019.



Endocrine testing market can be analyzed by the type of tests involved, diagnostic platforms and end users. The various hormone tests refer to estradiol, Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), Luteinizing Hormone (LH), Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS), Progesterone, Testosterone, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), Prolactin, Cortisol, Insulin tests and others. Thyroid stimulating hormone test market was estimated to be the largest market segment in 2012 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to high prevalence of thyroid disorders among geriatric population and also is more common in females than males with a female to male ratio of 10:1. Also, as per the research findings published in Elsevier, Inc., among the population aged above 65, 1.7% have hypothyroidism and 13.7% of aging population have subclinical hypothyroidism. Insulin test is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. The major reason being constant rise in diabetic and obese population across the globe.



According to World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes is predicted to become the seventh leading cause of death by 2030 worldwide and around 80% of diabetes deaths occur in low and middle income nations due to poor management of the disease. However, efforts have been undertaken to increase the awareness about diabetes, International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and WHO declared November 14 as World Diabetes Day and the theme for 2013 was “Prevent diabetes and protect our future”. Such initiatives will ensure awareness about proper management of diabetes thereby facilitating growth and development of endocrine testing market.



Novel and innovative diagnostic technologies enhance the growth and uptake of several endocrine tests. Immunoassays, clinical chemistry, sensor, tandem mass spectrometry and antibody technologies are the most popular technological platforms employed for performing several endocrine tests. Factors such as consistent innovation in diagnostic technologies followed by enhanced capabilities (high precision, sensitivity and accuracy) and low susceptibility for errors encourages further growth and development of efficient technology platforms. Use of tandem mass spectrometry will witness commendable growth as this platform enables an accurate measurement of even small quantities of hormone levels from the biological samples. Tandem mass spectrometry segment is estimated to be the fastest growing diagnostic technology segment during the forecast period. Moreover, immunoassays and sensor technologies market recorded second and third highest growth rate, respectively, during the forecast period. Several end users represent hospitals, laboratories, ambulatory care centers, home based tests and others that facilitate endocrine testing. Increasing preference of the customers towards instant test results followed by low cost supports the growth and adoption of ambulatory care centers and home based test kits over the others (hospitals, laboratories).



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Geographically, Europe accounts for the largest percentage share of the global endocrine testing market accounting for more than 28% of the total market in 2012. This is justified by the presence of technologically updated infrastructure and well trained healthcare professionals in this region compared to the other regions. In addition, consistent rise in awareness levels in patient population has further augmented growth and development of endocrine testing kits in this region. Also, as per the data enumerated by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Library, in the year 2012, more than 52% of adult population is overweight or obese and is prevalent in around 18 out of 27 European Union member nations. These statistics further accentuate the growth and uptake of several endocrine tests in this region. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record a high growth rate owing to increased participation of the respective governments in improving the overall healthcare sector and tapping huge untapped potential in these regions. In addition, rise in disposable income and increased preference of the population to avail technologically advanced medical solutions will further support the growth of endocrine testing market. North America is also expected to exhibit considerable growth rate majorly due to increased acceptance towards novel approaches and consistent improvements in healthcare facilities in this region.



The overall endocrine testing market is highly fragmented with the presence of both established and emerging companies in this field which includes Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, F.Hoffmann-La Roche and DiaSorin S.p.A, bioMerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific and others. The factors which contribute to the growth of the overall endocrine testing market are continuous product modifications followed by technological advances and increasing incidence of diabetic and obese population across the world. However, high costs involved in the development of technologies along with uncertain reimbursement policies may limit growth prospects for the development of effective endocrine tests and methodologies.



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