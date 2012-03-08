Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Endocrinology Market to 2018 - Advanced Injection Devices for Growth Hormone and Somatostatin will Improve Ease of Use for Patients market report to its offering



GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research “Endocrinology Market to 2018-Advanced Injection Devices for Growth Hormone and Somatostatin will Improve Ease of Use for Patients”, which provides insights into the endocrine disease therapeutics market until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major endocrine markets including growth hormone deficiency market, acromegaly market, male Hypogonadism market and hypothyroidism market. The report also provides the share of generics in the global endocrinology as well as in each indication market. The report examines the global endocrine disorders treatment usage patterns. It provides the geographical distribution of growth hormone deficiency, acromegaly, male hypogonadism, hypothyroidism and markets across the US, the top five countries of Europe and Japan. The report also includes insights into the endocrinology Research and Development (R&D) product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the market. Finally, the report includes analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and licensing agreements that took place in the endocrinology market.



GBI Research’s analysis shows that the overall global endocrinology market for the four indications was valued at $6.0 billion in 2010. It grew from $4.0 billion in 2004 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The market is expected to witness series of patent expiries , generic erosion and possible launches of novel molecules. The market is expected to witness comparatively moderate growth with a CAGR of 8.0% between 2010 and 2018, and is estimated to reach $11.2 billion in 2018. Patent expiries of blockbuster drugs such as Sandostatin LAR, Norditropin will restrict the growth of the market. The rapid uptake of novel dosage forms and formulations of existing drugs will increase the number of patients on treatment. Increased awareness among the general population about rare endocrine disorders will lead to an increase in market size in the forecast period.



- Data and analysis on the endocrinology market in the leading geographies of the world – the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

- Annualized market data for the endocrinology market from 2004 to 2010, with forecasts to 2018.

- Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market size, market share, annual cost of therapy, sales volume and treatment usage patterns such as disease population, treatment seeking population, diagnosis population and prescription population.

- Share of the generics in the global endocrinology market and for the market of each indication covered in the report.

- Key drivers and restraints that had a significant impact on the market.

- The competitive landscape of the global market including top companies benchmarking. The key companies studied in this report are Pfizer, Abbott, Novartis and Eli Lilly.

- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.

- Build effective strategies to launch their pipeline products by identifying potential geographies with strong growth.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that might fill portfolio gaps.

- Develop key strategic initiatives by studying the key strategies of top competitors.

- Create a more tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers and market potential of each indication.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the geographic markets poised for strong growth.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms which can produce first-in-class molecules which are safer and more efficacious.



