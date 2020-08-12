Endodontics and Orthodontics Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% During the Forecast 2020 to 2028

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Endodontics and Orthodontics Market was $22.8 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach $35.43 Bn by 2028. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7% between 2020-2028", as per the latest market research report titled Global Endodontics and Orthodontics Market (By Product Type - Endodontic Product {Permanent Sealers, Files, Obturation Devices, and Others}, and Orthodontic Product {Dental Braces, Molar Bands, Wires, Retainers, and Others}. By Application - Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others. By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2028.



Endodontics and Orthodontics are methods of dental treatment. Endodontics is a field of dentistry that specializes in taking care of dental pulp by root canal therapy, apicoectomy, and other treatments. It deals more with the treatment needed inside of the tooth. Orthodontics deals with the straightening and malocclusion of teeth. The factors driving the Endodontics and Orthodontics Market growth are rising oral health awareness and increasing disposable income. Moreover, increased preference of dental aesthetics along with the prevalence of the dental disease is projected to stimulate the market growth of Endodontics and Orthodontics Market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and low spending on dental care in some of the countries is expected to be market restraint. Apart from this, rising dental tourism in some of the emerging economies is expected to present a lucrative opportunity for market growth in the forecast period.



Geographically, The Endodontics and Orthodontics Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



Major Players in Endodontics and Orthodontics Market



The primary key players in the Endodontics and Orthodontics Market include Dentsply Sirona, Inc, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc, FKG Dentaire SA, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, Patterson Companies, Inc., Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, 3M, Micro Mega SA., Align Technology, Inc, and Mani, Inc.



The Global Endodontics and Orthodontics Market Has Been Segmented into:



Global Endodontics and Orthodontics Market: By Product Type



Endodontic Product

Permanent Sealers

Files

Obturation Devices

Others

Orthodontic Product

Dental Braces

Molar Bands

Wires

Retainers

Other



Global Endodontics and Orthodontics Market: By Application



Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others



Global Endodontics and Orthodontics Market: By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



