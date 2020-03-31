Endometriosis Drugs Market 2020-2026 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Pfizer

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The global endometriosis drugs market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR, in terms of revenue generation, during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among women regarding endometriosis and necessary treatment available for the required to manage this disease is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Global Endometriosis Drugs Market is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 2.65 % by 2026.



Based on the types, the endometriosis drugs market has been segmented into gonadotropins releasing hormone agonists (GnRH), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, progestin, oral contraceptive pills, and others. Rising preference for GnRH by physicians and patients is anticipated to fuel the growth of the gonadotropins releasing hormone agonists (GnRH) segment during the forecast period.



On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. In terms of revenue, the hospital segment accounted for considerable share of the market due to a high preference for hospitals by patients for the suitable treatment for endometriosis. Hospitals are equipped with the necessary medical devices and multi-specialty physicians and medical professionals are easy available under a single roof; therefore, the hospitals segment is expanding at a substantial pace. Additionally, patients have an easy access to the reimbursement programs for health expenses, which in turn, is fueling segment growth.



Segment by Key players:

- AbbVie Inc.

- AstraZeneca

- Bayer AG

- Pfizer

- Addex Therapeutics

- Debiopharm

- ElexoPharm

- EndoCeutics

- Forendo Pharma



Segment by Type:

- Gonadotropins Releasing Hormone Agonists (GnRH)

- Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

- Progestin

- Oral Contraceptive Pills

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Endometriosis Drugs Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Endometriosis Drugs Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Endometriosis Drugs Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Endometriosis Drugs Market Forecast

4.5.1. Endometriosis Drugs Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Endometriosis Drugs Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Endometriosis Drugs Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Endometriosis Drugs Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Endometriosis Drugs Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Endometriosis Drugs Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Endometriosis Drugs Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Endometriosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Endometriosis Drugs Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Endometriosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Endometriosis Drugs Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Endometriosis Drugs Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



