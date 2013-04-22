Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Endoscope Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

The medical devices sector is one of the most promising segments in the Indian healthcare industry. With continuous growth in the healthcare infrastructure of the country, that is, the rise in the number of hospitals, nursing homes and other medical centers, there has been considerable increase in the demand for medical devices, both high-end sophisticated devices as well as indigenously manufactured low-end devices. The Indian medical devices sector has traditionally been import dependent for technology intensive devices and the market for endoscopes is no different. The market is currently dominated by a number of foreign players who operate in the country through their subsidiaries or through distributors and partners. The growing target base of consumers will boost sales and the market is expected to exhibit steady growth in future.

The report provides a snapshot of the endoscope market. It begins with an overview of the major macro economic indicators which highlights the present economic scenario prevalent in India. It is followed by the introduction section which briefly discusses the characteristics and uses of endoscopes. It also includes a brief description of the various types of endoscopes. This is followed by the market overview section which provides an insight into the market, both global and Indian, and highlights the market size and growth of endoscopes in the country. The market share of the different types of endoscopes has also been provided in this section.

This is followed by an analysis of the drivers leading to growth in the market. This includes improving technology, massive, growing, ageing, and chronically ill population, improving hospital infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending and increasing awareness. The main challenges to the market is hospitals under investing in endoscopes. A section on the major technological trends in this market has also been included. This includes white light endoscopy (WLE), chromoendoscopy, narrow-band imaging (NBI), autofluorescence imaging (AFI), confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE) and natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery (NOTES).

The competitive landscape section provides an overview of the competitive scenario in the industry and includes a detailed profile of the major players in the market. The section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It also includes competitive benchmarking of the top players operating in the endoscope market in India. The report also provides brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights, their product portfolio and SWOT analysis, thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.

A section providing strategic recommendations has been added at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving their market share and increasing their profitability.



Companies Mentioned



Private

1. Avishkar International Pvt. Ltd.

2. Genuine Medica Pvt. Ltd.

3. Surgdent Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

4. B. Braun Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd.

5. Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd.

6. Karl Storz Endoscopy India Pvt. Ltd.

7. Olympus Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

8. Richard Wolf India Pvt. Ltd.

9. Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

10. Stryker India Pvt. Ltd.



