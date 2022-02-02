Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2022 -- The Research Report on "Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (HLD and Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, AER (Portable, Standalone), Endoscope Tracking Solutions, Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems), End User (Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2026?, is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2026.



Growth Driver: High risk of endoscope-associated infections;



The Endoscope-associated infections due to contaminated endoscopes continue to be reported worldwide. Although endoscope-associated infections are, duodenoscope-related, recent reports also discuss outbreaks related to gastroscopes, colonoscopes, and bronchoscopes. Despite adequate measures to conduct the reprocessing of endoscopes, cases of infections caused due to the use of endoscopes have been significantly high.



Recent studies have assessed duodenoscope contamination incidence rates ranging from 0.3% to 30%, although linear echoendoscopes with a similar complex design, gastroscope, and colonoscopes can also be contaminated. Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa are frequently involved in endoscopy-related outbreaks, probably due to their persistence in biofilms. Subject to heavy wear and tear, damaged parts such as biopsy channels are vulnerable to biofilm formation.



Industry Segmentation In Detailed:



"High-level disinfectants and test strips are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market"



Based on product, segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents & wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). In 2020, the high-level disinfectants and test strips segment accounted for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing outbreaks linked to inadequate cleaning or disinfecting during HLD, the effectiveness of high-level disinfectants for quality assurance in decontaminating endoscopes, and rising adherence to endoscope reprocessing guidelines by healthcare centers.



"Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the market"



Based on end users, segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing government & private funding, growth in the healthcare sector in emerging economies, increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure worldwide, and the increasing number of endoscopic procedures performed.



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



The major players operating in this market are Cantel Medical (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Ecolab (US), STERIS (Ireland), Getinge AB (Sweden), Wassenburg Medical (Netherlands), CONMED Corporation (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland).



Cantel Medical is the leading player in Induastry, accounting for a share of 17.2% in 2020. Cantel offers a wide range of products in the endoscope reprocessing market through its Medical business segment. The company has advanced products such as the Advantage Plus series of AERs. AERs provide unsurpassed infection control and the lowest cost of ownership. The company holds a large share of the market in terms of efficiency and performance.



For instance, in 2020, the company entered into a partnership with Censis Technologies. The partnership has combined Cantels leading infection prevention endoscope reprocessing workflow portfolio with the surgical asset management and instrument tracking solutions from Censis. These activities have helped the company gain a strong foothold in the market.



Geographical Analysis in Detailed:



The Global Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the endoscopy reprocessing market. The largest share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections.



