Endoscopic Clips Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 7.2% During the Forecast Period (2023-2030)

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2023 -- Endoscopic clips are medical devices used in endoscopic procedures to secure and close various tissues and vessels. These clips provide an efficient and reliable solution for controlling bleeding and securing tissues in various minimally invasive surgical procedures, such as endoscopic mucosal resection, gastric and colonic closure, and others.



Minimally invasive surgical procedures are becoming increasingly popular due to their several advantages over traditional surgical methods. These procedures involve small incisions, less discomfort, and faster recovery times, leading to an increase in demand for endoscopic clips. The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is driving the growth of the endoscopic clips market.



The endoscopic clips market has witnessed several technological advancements in recent years, leading to improved accuracy and efficiency. The development of advanced endoscopic clips with improved design and materials has enhanced their durability, strength, and ease of use. The introduction of multi-functional endoscopic clips has further improved their versatility and effectiveness in various endoscopic procedures.



Segment Analysis:



By Application



- Endoscopic Marking

- Hemostasis

- Others



By End-User



- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Clinics

- Others



The incidence of digestive disorders is on the rise, leading to an increase in the demand for endoscopic procedures. Endoscopic clips provide a reliable and effective solution for controlling bleeding and securing tissues in endoscopic procedures, driving the growth of the endoscopic clips market.



There has been a growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of digestive disorders. Endoscopic procedures provide a quick and efficient solution for the diagnosis and treatment of these disorders, leading to an increase in demand for endoscopic clips.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the industry. The endoscopic clips market is poised for continued growth, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, with advancements in technology and increasing demand. With growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, the endoscopic clips market is expected to continue its upward trend in the near future.



The endoscopic clips market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the industry. Key players include Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Pentax Medical, among others. These players are investing heavily in research and development to introduce new and advanced endoscopic clips.



Geographical Analysis:



North America is expected to dominate the overall endoscopic clips market throughout the forecast period. The dominance is due to the rise in arterial bleeding among cardiac patients and GI-related surgeries in the United States, which holds the largest market share due to a huge patient population. For instance, according to the World Gastroenterology Organization report published in 2018, the prevalence of GERD ranges from 18% to 28% in North America, which is likely to fuel the market. Also, several factors such as well-established direct reimbursement policies and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure may favor this region's market, contributing to its outstanding market share during the forecast period.



