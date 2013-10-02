Endoscopic Spine Surgery Workshop Featuring Dr. Tony Mork Is Scheduled for Saturday, October 19

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Dr. Tony Mork, a surgeon based in Newport Beach, Calif. who has performed more than eight thousand endoscopic spinal surgeries, has just announced that he will conduct an Endoscopic Spine Surgery Hands-On Workshop on Saturday, October 19. The one-day workshop will be held at the Medical Innovations and Training Institute in Henderson, Nevada.



During the program, Dr. Tony Mork, who is a leader in traditional and emerging endoscopic spine surgery techniques, will provide instruction on transforaminal endoscopic discectomy and endoscopic dorsal ramus rhizotomy. He will cover a variety of topics during the workshop, including an overview of the patient selection criteria, anesthetic considerations and management, patient positioning and needle placement, and post-operative patient care. Dr. Mork will also demonstrate the techniques during the program, and there will be hands-on training with cadavers.



As an article on his website explains, Dr. Tony Mork operates a concierge practice that focuses on communication, top-notch care and treatment. Over the years, he has helped numerous patients get relief from their back pain—in many cases, these patients have had prior failed fusions and spinal surgeries. Dr. Mork’s diagnostic methods are able to determine precisely what a person’s problem is so that it can be solved correctly and in a way that will minimize guesswork. His overall goal is to help cure peoples’ pain, not manage it.



“In my practice of orthopedics, I have noticed that very small problems can cause a lot of pain and disability for people,” Dr. Mork wrote in the article, adding that chronic pain takes a lot from one’s life in terms of recreation, work, relationships, focus and the enjoyment of life.



“My philosophy in orthopedics is to relieve pain, restore function and motion in a safe a way using the most advanced technology available. I do not perform fusions, since in the vast majority of the cases I don’t find them necessary.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Dr. Tony Mork is welcome to visit his website at any time; there, they can read more about him and the endoscopic spinal surgeries that he has performed.



About Dr. Tony Mork

Dr. Tony Mork has personally performed more than 8,000 endoscopic spinal surgeries. He has also designed many of the specialized tools used in laser spinal surgery and is constantly pursuing the improvement of spinal care. Dr. Mork has been instrumental in developing most of the current endoscopic spinal surgery techniques. He is one of the originators and wrote the original peer reviewed articles on most of the endoscopic spine surgery techniques available today. He was the founder of the Endoscopic Spinal Academy. For more information, please visit http://www.drtonymork.com/