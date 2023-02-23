Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Size Share Value Growth Demand Forecast Report 2022-2030

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2023 -- Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market

Overview:

Endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) is a minimally invasive surgical technique used to remove abnormal tissue growths or lesions from the digestive tract, such as the esophagus, stomach, and colon. ESD has been increasingly adopted by healthcare professionals due to its superior precision and ability to preserve surrounding healthy tissue. The global endoscopic submucosal dissection market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and is expected to continue to expand in the coming years.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:

According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "Endoscopic submucosal Dissection Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growth of the global ESD market is driven by several factors. Firstly, there is an increasing incidence of digestive tract disorders, such as gastrointestinal cancers, which is a major factor driving the demand for ESD procedures. The aging population is particularly vulnerable to these diseases, and as the proportion of elderly people in the population increases, the demand for ESD procedures is expected to grow.



Secondly, advancements in technology and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of ESD are also driving the growth of the market. Technological advancements in endoscopy have led to the development of advanced ESD systems, which are more efficient, precise, and less invasive. These systems are increasingly being used in hospitals and clinics, which is further driving the growth of the market.



Restraints:

Despite the positive outlook for the ESD market, there are several factors that may restrain its growth. The high cost of ESD procedures compared to traditional surgeries may limit the adoption of the technology, particularly in developing countries with limited healthcare budgets. This may limit the potential of the market in these regions.



Segmentation Analysis:

The Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection market segmented by product, Indication, End User



By Product

- Gastroscopes And Colonoscopes

- Knives

- Injection Agents

- Tissue Retractors

- Graspers/Clips

- Other Products

By Indication

- Stomach Cancer

- Colon Cancer

- Esophageal Cancer

By End User

- Hospitals

- Specialty Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Other End Users



Competitive Landscape:

The key players in Endoscopic submucosal dissection market include

- Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

- Danaher Corporation (US)

- Abbott Laboratories (US)

- Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

- Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US)

- Becton

- Dickinson and Company (BDUS)

- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

- QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

- Quidel Corporation (US)

- bioMérieux SA (France)

- Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

- DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)

- Illumina Inc. (US)

- Hologic Inc. (US)

- Devyser (Sweden)

- PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

- Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (US)

- Surmodics Inc. (US)

- Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy)

- SpeeDx Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

- GENSPEED Biotech GmbH (Austria)

- Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (US)

- Merck KGaA (Germany)

- and Caris Life Sciences Inc. (US)



Regional Analysis:

The global ESD market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to the high incidence of gastrointestinal disorders in the region, particularly in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea, where ESD is becoming increasingly popular. North America and Europe are also expected to have significant market shares due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to have relatively smaller market shares due to the limited availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

