Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- ccording to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Endoscopy devices Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2011 - 2017," the global endoscopy devices market was worth USD 6.2 billion in the year 2011 and is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2011 to 2017. Flexible endoscopes formed the largest category in the overall endoscopes market, contributing about USD 2,201 million for the year 2011.



Endoscopic accessories and flexible endoscopy devices are the leading product segments prevalent in the global endoscopy devices market. The endoscope accessories market is expected to show the highest growth rate at 15.7% CAGR from 2011 to 2017. Globally, the market of rigid endoscopy devices segment has reached its maturity; however its market will experience a slow but steady CAGR of 2.6% for the forecasted period.



Major drivers in the global endoscopy market are high level of technical advancement; increase in the buying capacity and improvement in standard of living. Other growth factors for the global endoscopy devices market include increasing healthcare awareness in developing economies, improving healthcare facilities, and adoption of high end healthcare services. Endoscopes are used not only for diagnostic but also for therapeutic purposes and thus they deliver good therapeutic solutions by facilitating close monitoring of the body as well as internal organs.



The introduction of highly innovative techniques like HD systems in diagnostic instruments, HD cameras and HDTV three chip systems have triggered the demand for advanced endoscopy devices and this will continue in future. The demand for technically innovative devices is relatively higher in the U.S.



North America occupied a major share in the global endoscopy devices market in the year 2011. It is expected that the same trend will continue till 2017. Emerging markets such as China and India is expected to grow at a relatively higher rate. The major market players which have been profiled in the report include names like Olympus Corporation, Given Imaging Inc., Arthrex Inc., Hoya Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and also Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of endoscopy devices products in the global scenario.



The research provides in-depth analysis of endoscopy devices product manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global endoscopy devices market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global endoscopy devices market



