Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- Endoscopy Equipment Market by Product (Endoscope (Flexible, Rigid, Capsule, Robot-assisted, Disposable), Visualization Systems (Video Converters, Recorders, Processors), Other endoscopic, Accessories), Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 40.6 billion by 2027 from USD 28.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The growth in this market is driven by Surging requirement for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases, Increasing investments, funds, and grants by governments and other organizations worldwide to improve healthcare infrastructure and research areas of endoscopy and Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=689



Browse in-depth TOC on "Endoscopy Equipment Market"



620– Tables



60– Figures



565 – Pages



Key Market



Prominent players in the endoscopy equipment market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), JOHNSON & JOHNSON (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Medtronic, Inc. (Ireland), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US) and Smith & Nephew plc (UK).



Based on product, the endoscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the endoscopy equipment market



The endoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the global endoscopy equipment market in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising preference of patients and doctors for minimally invasive procedures, higher adoption rate of these equipment by end users, and ongoing advancements in endoscopy technologies.



On the basis of application, gastrointestinal endoscopy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the endoscopy equipment market



Based on application, the gastrointestinal endoscopy segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscopy equipment market in the forecast period. This segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The highest growth rate of this segment can be subjected to the increasing geriatric population in Asia Pacific region, rising incidence of colorectal cancer (CRC) in younger adults in US and Canada, which leads to growing screening using GI endoscopy of the target population for CRC screening.



Based of end user, hospitals segment holds the highest market share in the endoscopy equipment market



Based on end user, the hospitals segment is likely to dominate the endoscopy equipment market during the forecast period owing to the increasing government and private funding in the healthcare sector, rising adoption of endoscopy equipment in hospitals, as well as the greater availability of skilled healthcare professionals and technologically advanced facilities.



Request Sample Pages:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=689



Based on Region, North America to dominate the endoscopy equipment market during the forecast period



The endoscopy equipment market in North America dominated the endoscopy equipment market in the forecast period. The largest share of North America in the global market is attributed to increased prominence of IBD, high investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment for screening of cancers, polyps and other indications, as well as the implementation of a new funding model by Canadian hospitals.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=689