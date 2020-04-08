Endoscopy Market : Cumulative Growth by Top Players B.Braun, Conmed Corporation, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- In terms of regional landscape, U.S. endoscopy market held a major share of over 40% of the overall industry in 2017 and is projected to procure a substantial chunk of the global landscape over the analysis period owing to rise in number of gynecology and obstetrics surgeries along with technological advancements in endoscopes. It has been estimated that over 500,000 women undergo hysterectomy every year in the U.S. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies across the region is estimated to stimulate endoscopy market size over 2018-2024.



Arthroscopy is another application arena that has been gaining renewed prominence in the endoscopy market of late. The growing concern among the specialists about the disadvantages of a traditional approach to diagnosing femoroacetabular impingement, labral tears, and other issues related to hip joints has been encouraging them to innovate next-gen instruments. Recognizing the significance of educating research scholars about the effective treatment of hip impingements, many U.S.-based medical centers and universities have included hip arthroscopy in their syllabus. This approach of medical education centers will help them treat rapidly increasing number of cases of hip impingements effectively, owing to the ample availability of trained professionals. The use of endoscopy in arthroscopy applications leads to the minimization of post-operative pain and other associated comorbidities. The post-treatment benefits of arthroscopy treatment in terms of recovery and comfort are certain to fuel U.S. endoscopy industry size.



Global Endoscopy Market Size will hit USD 40 billion by 2024; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc.



Once considered a highly risky procedure, minimally invasive surgeries have now gained extreme popularity, fueling endoscopy market share. As this type of surgery delivers an excellent outcome by reducing injury to the tissues, the use of endoscopy has increased lately across the medical domain. Considering the escalating acceptance of this non-surgical procedure across myriad hospitals, endoscopy industry giants have been steadfastly working toward advancing existing endoscopic systems. The frequent launch of technologically advanced minimally invasive surgical instruments along with the development of numerous suturing procedures is certain to propel endoscopy market trends over the years ahead.

Endoscopies come with a slew of advantages, enabling doctors to perform any critical operation without the need for major surgery, while simultaneously facilitating a shorter period of recovery with lesser risk of complications. Taking into account the operational benefits of endoscopy, most of the research communities and leading healthcare facilities are now looking forward to brainstorming new techniques across this vertical. In fact, many healthcare service providers have even been joining hands to establish training centers, through which they plan to deploy minimally invasive endoscopy facilities across the globe on a large scale.



Validating the aforementioned fact, few days before, the Thailand based medical facility provider, Samitivej Hospital signed a deal with Sano Hospital, a Japanese healthcare facility specializing in endoscopy. Sano is renowned for its development of gastrointestinal endoscopy techniques, which could be extensively used for detecting cancerous tissues. Through this partnership, the two parties have introduced new gastrointestinal endoscopy techniques that can help in the removal early-stage tissues of esophageal, colorectal, and gastric cancers. As per statistics, colon cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths across the world. Reportedly, cases of colon cancer have been increasing from last few years and it has become a most influencing factor for the rise of mortality rate across Thailand.



Speaking along the same line, this cooperation program will also emerge to be quite beneficial for the Thai medical facility, considering the expertise that Sano Hospital possesses with regards to endoscopy techniques. In addition, with the help Sano's latest innovation, Samitivej Hospital also plans to encourage its Liver and Digestive Institute better serve the patients suffering from alcohol induced problems, colorectal cancers, fatty liver diseases, gallstones, and infections. The Samitivej-Sano agreement is an apt instance depicting the collaborative approach of numerous healthcare service providers and how they will serve to enhance the future prospects of endoscopy industry.



Major industry players contributing towards endoscopy market include B.Braun, Conmed Corporation, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical LLC, Fujifilm Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC, Hoya Corporation, Medtronic, Storz, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker and Richard Wolf GmbH. These industry players are focusing on strategies for expansion as well as development of novel and technologically advanced products and devices. Also, they are introducing new endoscopy devices in order to establish their position, in turn augmenting endoscopy market size.

The approach of leading endoscopy market giants and well-known research institutes toward product development and innovations will prove to be one of the revenue generating aspects for this vertical. As the requirement of products for diagnosing various kinds of terminal diseases increases, the deployment of minimally invasive surgery equipment will also observe an upsurge, generating lucrative opportunities for the players in endoscopy industry. In addition, many hospitals specializing in endoscopy have been lately organizing training programs to educate doctors and nurses about newly invented technologies related to the field. With the rise in the popularity of minimally invasive surgeries and the increasing number of R&D programs, endoscopy market will register a CAGR of 6% over 2018-2024.