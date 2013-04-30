Endoscopy Market Expected to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2016 at a CAGR of 14.42%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The Global “Endoscopy Devices Market by Product [Rigid/Flexible Endoscopes, Visualization Systems, Endoscopic Ultrasounds], Application [Gastrointestinal, Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy] & Technology [Narrow Band Imaging, Capsule Endoscopy, Notes] – Global Forecasts To 2016” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in Americas, Europe, Asia, Japan and Rest of the World.



Browse



- 148 Market Data Tables

- 152 Figures

- 445 Pages and In-Depth Table of Content of “Endoscopy Devices"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/endoscopy-devices-market-689.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



This report studies “the Global Endoscopy Devices Market By Application, Product & Technology over the forecast period 2011-2016



The global healthcare industry has seen a shift in paradigm and is now skewed toward less-invasive therapies that not only cures serious illnesses, but also have fewer serious side effects. Demand for endoscopy has increased manifolds over the past decade owing to patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries.



The global endoscopy devices market was valued at $6.1 billion in the year 2011 and is expected to be $9.7 billion in the year 2016. North America was the largest endoscopy market, followed by Europe and Japan (2011). In the next five years, Asian countries are slated to register a maximum CAGR of 14.42% owing to increased healthcare spending by the government, healthcare reforms and increased patient awareness about minimally invasive surgeries (MIS).



Global endoscopy market is broadly segmented into the following product categories; rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, endoscopy visualization systems, endoscopic ultrasounds, endoscopy fluid management systems, and endoscope accessories. Introduction of new, but expensive technologies such as HD cameras, 3DHD systems, HDTV three-chip systems, Narrow Band Imaging, Capsule Endoscopy, Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery (NOTES), Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), Mucosal Ablation Therapy, Robotic Endoscopes etc. are expected to drive the global endoscopy market for the coming five years.



The global endoscopy market witnesses high competitive intensity as there are many big as well small firms with similar product offerings. The market is dominated by Olympus Corporation with 70% market share, in 2011. Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical System), Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Karl Storz, Boston Scientific, Stryker, Richard Wolf, Smith and Nephew Inc., Johnson and Johnson-Ethicon Endo Surgery (EES), Given Imaging Ltd., ConMed etc. are some of the prominent players in the global endoscopy market.



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=689



More Relevant reports - Medical Devices Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world. MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services.



MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com