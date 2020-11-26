New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the endotoxin testing Market has an estimated value of USD 607.0 million in 2018 and with a CAGR of 11.9% is projected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2026. Endotoxin monitoring takes place at various phases of the manufacturing and development of bulk lot release testing, raw material testing, and final product release testing. Endotoxin testing has its application in multiple industries such as medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, research, and pharmaceutical industry on a larger scale. Limulus Amebocyte Lysate assay is the preferred choice of endotoxin test used in the parenteral pharmaceuticals. A bacterial endotoxin test involves several processes, including analyses of the liquid sample or sample extract using Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL). Generally, LAL is a reagent that is made from horseshoe crab blood. In the presence of bacterial endotoxins, the lysate reacts to form a clot or causes a color change depending on the technique.



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Endotoxin Testing industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



Lonza, Charles River, Associates Of Cape Cod, Inc., Fujifilm Wako Chemicals U.S.A. Corporation, Pacific BioLabs, Fuzhou Xinbei Biochemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Hyglos GmbH , Steris Laboratories, Avantor, Merck Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich, Nelson Labs, and Sartorius AG



Test Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Gel-Clot Test

Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories

Turbidimetry Test Method

Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories

Chromogenic Test method

Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories

Rabbit Pyrogen Testing Method



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories

Biopharmaceutical Raw Materials

Parenteral Medicines

Implantable Devices

Tissue Culture Medium

Thickening Agents

Buffer & Chelating Agents

Antioxidants & Reducing Agents

Preservatives

Bulking Agents

Air Filters

Bulk/Finished Products



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Cell Banks

Academic Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



-In June 2018, 4th Global Endotoxin Testing Summit was held in the USA which focused on the topics such as overcoming LER, future testing methods, conservation of the horseshoe crab and its impact on endotoxin testing.



-Collaborations of giant market players for expansion of product portfolio will further boost the market growth. For instance, in July 2013, Hyglos GmbH entered into a partnership with Bioclass S.r.l. for the sale of Hyglos endotoxin removal systems and endotoxin detection assays in Italy.



-Based on the product type, the endotoxin detection kits & reagents segment shows lucrative growth with increasing applications in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry due to its easy availability and accurate results



-North America to contribute maximum revenue share in the overall growth of the endotoxin testing market attributed to the presence of top manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada and swift approvals for advanced detection kits.



-The Asia Pacific is expected to show promising opportunities during the forecast period owing to rising awareness about endotoxin testing and its utilization in the emerging economies such as China and Japan. Surging population with chronic diseases & rise in the number of advanced healthcare settings, availability of branded endotoxin test kits and instruments/systems, and increasing healthcare spending in Brazil, China, Russia, India, Singapore, and Japan may contribute the growth of the market in the coming years.



In conclusion, the Endotoxin Testing Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.