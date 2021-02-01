New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Reports and Data has recently added a new report titled "Global Endotoxin Testing Market Forecasts to 2027" to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides extensive coverage of the Endotoxin Testing Market pertaining to market size, share, volume, trends, demands, and advancements in technology and products. The report also discusses in detail the lucrative business opportunities and assists the readers in making strategic investment plans. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the market along with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and the regional spread of the market.



The key players operating in the industry are



Lonza, Charles River, Associates Of Cape Cod, Inc., Fujifilm Wako Chemicals U.S.A. Corporation, Pacific BioLabs, Fuzhou Xinbei Biochemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Hyglos GmbH , Steris Laboratories, Avantor, Merck Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich, Nelson Labs, and Sartorius AG



Test Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Gel-Clot Test

Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories

Turbidimetry Test Method

Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories

Chromogenic Test method

Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories

Rabbit Pyrogen Testing Method

Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Biopharmaceutical Raw Materials

Parenteral Medicines

Implantable Devices

Tissue Culture Medium

Thickening Agents

Buffer & Chelating Agents

Antioxidants & Reducing Agents

Preservatives

Bulking Agents

Air Filters

Bulk/Finished Products



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Cell Banks

Academic Research Institutes



The report further segments the market on the basis of key regions where the market has already established its presence. The regional analysis covers the supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, trends, import/export, and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.



Regional analysis covers:



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Table of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Endotoxin Testing Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Endotoxin Testing Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Endotoxin Testing Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Endotoxin Testing Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Strong Trend of R&D Investments In life sciences industry

4.4.1.2. Technological advancements

4.4.1.3. Acceleration in demand for novel therapeutic medical devices and drugs

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis…



Key Highlights from the Endotoxin Testing Market Report:



Comprehensive overview of the Endotoxin Testing Market along with detailed analysis of the current and emerging trends of the industry.

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with company profile, product portfolio, and expansion strategies

Comprehensive assessment of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other collaborations

In-depth regional analysis to provide a detailed understanding of the market spread and competition in key regions of the market

Complete assessment of the risks, trends, demands, opportunities, and threats in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new players and established countries to assist them in gaining a strong foothold in the market



