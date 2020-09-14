New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Global Endotoxin Testing Market Research Report 2020 (Covers COVID-19 Impact Analysis)



Reports and Data offers an updated and up-to-the-minute study on the Global Endotoxin Testing Market and contains estimations of market size, revenue, production and consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price analysis, and other key elements. The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors. The report further sheds light on the micro and macro-economic aspects that are anticipated to shape the demand of the Endotoxin Testing industry. Moreover, it also covers the competitive landscape, including the profiles and business overview of the key companies and SWOT analysis.



The Endotoxin Testing market is expected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 11.9% growing from USD 607.0 million in 2018.



The report is furnished with the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is rearranging every aspect of the market from the global economic scenario to product demands and supply chains. The report assesses the hardest-hit sectors of the industry to offer a better understanding of the changes in the Endotoxin Testing market. The report is updated with the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Endotoxin Testing Market.



The global Endotoxin Testing market is expected to garner a revenue of USD XX million by the end of 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from the valuation of USD XX million in 2019. The report focuses on the Endotoxin Testing market volume at a global and regional level, along with a special focus on the company level. The report represents an overall Endotoxin Testing market size through a thorough analysis of the historical data and future prospects.



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Endotoxin Testing industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.



The competitive landscape of the Endotoxin Testing market is explored with regards to the production capacity, revenue and market share, product portfolio, strategic business decisions such as M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotion, among others, for each manufacturer operating in the Endotoxin Testing market.



Major Manufacturers Profiled in the Report:



Lonza, Charles River, Associates Of Cape Cod, Inc., Fujifilm Wako Chemicals U.S.A. Corporation, Pacific BioLabs, Fuzhou Xinbei Biochemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Hyglos GmbH , Steris Laboratories, Avantor, Merck Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich, Nelson Labs, and Sartorius AG.



Market Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Test Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Gel-Clot Test

Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories

Turbidimetry Test Method

Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories

Chromogenic Test method

Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories

Rabbit Pyrogen Testing Method

Instrument

Reagent/Kits

Consumables & Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Biopharmaceutical Raw Materials

Parenteral Medicines

Implantable Devices

Tissue Culture Medium

Thickening Agents

Buffer & Chelating Agents

Antioxidants & Reducing Agents

Preservatives

Bulking Agents

Air Filters

Bulk/Finished Products



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Cell Banks

Academic Research Institutes



Summary of the report:



The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global Endotoxin Testing market including recent and emerging trends of the industry.

A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight into the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.

Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to readers.

Thorough profiling of the leading players in the industry and their expansion strategies.



