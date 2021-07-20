Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Endowment Insurance Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.



Top Players in Endowment Insurance Market are: Chubb Limited (United States), Sun Life Philippines (Canada), AIA Group Limited (Hong Kong), Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited (United Kingdom), AMP Limited (Australia), Aegon Life Insurance Company (India), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Italy), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (India), Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd. (India)



Definition:

Endowment insurance is a type of life insurance policy that provides coverage to the policyholder which helps them save regularly over a specific period of time and allows them to get a lump sum amount on the maturity of the policy. There are various endowment insurance options that act as a saving account helping in saving amount for uncertain losses or expenses. Endowment options like unit-linked, full/with profit, low-cost, non-profit plans are included in it providing coverage for critical illness, disability, accidental death, hospital cash benefits, etc.

On 8th October 2020, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company has announced the launch of its latest offering, Future Generali New Assured Wealth Plan. The plan is a guaranteed endowment plan and also has the option to go for the guaranteed endowment plan with an inbuilt waiver of premium. The Guaranteed Additions are as a percentage of the Sum Assured and accrue every year starting from the 8th policy year and are payable at maturity.



Endowment Insurance Market Drivers:

- Need for Long Term Savings Management

- Demand for Contingency Money or Funds to Overcome Uncertain Expenses or Losses



Endowment Insurance Market Latest Trends:

- Emerging Number of Low-Cost Endowment Plans and Policies

- Increasing Consumption of Endowment Insurance for Retirement Planning



Market Opportunity:

- Introduction of Various Coverage Plans in Endowment Insurance

- Awareness About the Benefits and Various Policy Options with Different Range of Premium Amounts



Market Challenges:

- Regulatory Compliances with the Endowment Insurance



The Global Endowment Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Unit Linked Endowment Plan, Full/With Profit Endowment, Low-Cost Endowment, Non-profit Endowment), Application (Retirement Planning, College, Long Term Saving), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Coverage (Critical Illness, Accidental Death, Disability, Waiver of Premium, Hospital Cash Benefit)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



