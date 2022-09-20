New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Endowment Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Endowment Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Chubb Limited (United States), Sun Life Philippines (Canada), AIA Group Limited (Hong Kong), Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited (United Kingdom), AMP Limited (Australia), Aegon Life Insurance Company (India), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Italy), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (India), Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd. (India).



Definition:

Endowment insurance is a type of life insurance policy that provides coverage to the policyholder which helps them save regularly over a specific period of time and allows them to get a lump sum amount on the maturity of the policy. There are various endowment insurance options that act as a saving account helping in saving amount for uncertain losses or expenses. Endowment options like unit-linked, full/with profit, low-cost, non-profit plans are included in it providing coverage for critical illness, disability, accidental death, hospital cash benefits, etc.



Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Endowment Insurance for Retirement Planning

Emerging Number of Low-Cost Endowment Plans and Policies



Market Drivers:

Demand for Contingency Money or Funds to Overcome Uncertain Expenses or Losses

Need for Long Term Savings Management



Market Opportunities:

Awareness About the Benefits and Various Policy Options with Different Range of Premium Amounts

Introduction of Various Coverage Plans in Endowment Insurance



The Global Endowment Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Unit Linked Endowment Plan, Full/With Profit Endowment, Low-Cost Endowment, Non-profit Endowment), Application (Retirement Planning, College, Long Term Saving), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Coverage (Critical Illness, Accidental Death, Disability, Waiver of Premium, Hospital Cash Benefit)



Global Endowment Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



