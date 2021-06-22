Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Endowment Insurance Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Endowment Insurance market outlook.



List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Chubb Limited (United States), Sun Life Philippines (Canada), AIA Group Limited (Hong Kong), Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited (United Kingdom), AMP Limited (Australia), Aegon Life Insurance Company (India), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Italy), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (India), Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd. (India)



If you are associated with the Endowment Insurance industry or expect to be, at that point this study will give you exhaustive viewpoint. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players. Download Free Sample PDF Brochure (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/163693-global-endowment-insurance-market



Brief Overview on Endowment Insurance:

Endowment insurance is a type of life insurance policy that provides coverage to the policyholder which helps them save regularly over a specific period of time and allows them to get a lump sum amount on the maturity of the policy. There are various endowment insurance options that act as a saving account helping in saving amount for uncertain losses or expenses. Endowment options like unit-linked, full/with profit, low-cost, non-profit plans are included in it providing coverage for critical illness, disability, accidental death, hospital cash benefits, etc.



Key Market Trends:

Emerging Number of Low-Cost Endowment Plans and Policies

Increasing Consumption of Endowment Insurance for Retirement Planning



Opportunities:

Introduction of Various Coverage Plans in Endowment Insurance

Awareness About the Benefits and Various Policy Options with Different Range of Premium Amounts



Market Growth Drivers:

Need for Long Term Savings Management

Demand for Contingency Money or Funds to Overcome Uncertain Expenses or Losses



Challenges:

Regulatory Compliances with the Endowment Insurance



Segmentation of the Global Endowment Insurance Market:

by Type (Unit Linked Endowment Plan, Full/With Profit Endowment, Low-Cost Endowment, Non-profit Endowment), Application (Retirement Planning, College, Long Term Saving), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Coverage (Critical Illness, Accidental Death, Disability, Waiver of Premium, Hospital Cash Benefit)



Pandemic offer for our clients: Purchase this Report now by availing up to 10-35% Discount on various License Type along with free consultation. Limited period offer.



Share your budget and Get Exclusive Discount @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/163693-global-endowment-insurance-market



Key Developments in the Market:

"Initially, the court concluded that a contract must constitute a life insurance product in order for it to be possible to categorize it as an endowment insurance policy. However, as there is no definition of 'life insurance' under Swedish tax law, the court took guidance from Swedish insurance law. By way of review of the relevant preparatory works and previous case law, the court established that in order for a contract to constitute a life insurance product, there must be a risk element that is covered by the insurance product."

On 8th October 2020, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company has announced the launch of its latest offering, Future Generali New Assured Wealth Plan. The plan is a guaranteed endowment plan and also has the option to go for the guaranteed endowment plan with an inbuilt waiver of premium. The Guaranteed Additions are as a percentage of the Sum Assured and accrue every year starting from the 8th policy year and are payable at maturity.

The research report shares knowledgeable insights with regards to key industrial Value chain and interesting elements of global Endowment Insurance market. It features end-use ventures that directly impact the development cycle of the market during the forecast period. Major players in global Endowment Insurance business can utilize this study as an incredible asset to catch the market force and distinguish the shifts in consumer demand in near future.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Browse Full in-depth TOC @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/163693-global-endowment-insurance-market



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Endowment Insurance Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Endowment Insurance market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Endowment Insurance market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



How AMA Research Study helps clients in decision making?

- Creating strategies for new product development

- Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

- Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

- Aiding in the business planning process

- Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

- Supporting acquisition strategies



Buy Full Copy Endowment Insurance Market – 2021 Edition @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=163693



Some of the Valuable insights gathered through the business intelligence report on global Endowment Insurance market include:

- The report offers competitive landscape and various market strategies of the key market players and their product offerings.

- Unexplored regions that hold potential for expansion in global Endowment Insurance market.

- The report provides historic data from 2016, and forecast data from 2021 to 2026 for the global Endowment Insurance market.

- Emerging technologies that can revolutionize the product inventory in global Endowment Insurance market.



About Advance Market Analytics

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.



Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.