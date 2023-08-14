Endowment Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Aegon Life Insurance Company, Aviva Plc, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Endowment Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2028" provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Endowment Insurance Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors.



Market Overview of Endowment Insurance

Endowment insurance is a type of life insurance policy that provides coverage to the policyholder which helps them save regularly over a specific period of time and allows them to get a lump sum amount on the maturity of the policy. There are various endowment insurance options that act as a saving account helping in saving amount for uncertain losses or expenses. Endowment options like unit-linked, full/with profit, low-cost, non-profit plans are included in it providing coverage for critical illness, disability, accidental death, hospital cash benefits, etc.



On 8th October 2020, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company has announced the launch of its latest offering, Future Generali New Assured Wealth Plan. The plan is a guaranteed endowment plan and also has the option to go for the guaranteed endowment plan with an inbuilt waiver of premium. The Guaranteed Additions are as a percentage of the Sum Assured and accrue every year starting from the 8th policy year and are payable at maturity.



"Initially, the court concluded that a contract must constitute a life insurance product in order for it to be possible to categorize it as an endowment insurance policy. However, as there is no definition of 'life insurance' under Swedish tax law, the court took guidance from Swedish insurance law. By way of review of the relevant preparatory works and previous case law, the court established that in order for a contract to constitute a life insurance product, there must be a risk element that is covered by the insurance product."



Market Trends

- Emerging Number of Low-Cost Endowment Plans and Policies

- Increasing Consumption of Endowment Insurance for Retirement Planning



Drivers

- Need for Long Term Savings Management

- Demand for Contingency Money or Funds to Overcome Uncertain Expenses or Losses



Challenges

- Regulatory Compliances with the Endowment Insurance



Opportunities

- Introduction of Various Coverage Plans in Endowment Insurance

- Awareness About the Benefits and Various Policy Options with Different Range of Premium Amounts



The Endowment Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Unit Linked Endowment Plan, Full/With Profit Endowment, Low-Cost Endowment, Non-profit Endowment), Application (Retirement Planning, College, Long Term Saving), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Coverage (Critical Illness, Accidental Death, Disability, Waiver of Premium, Hospital Cash Benefit)



Regions Covered in the Global Endowment Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



