Endowment Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by Chubb, Aviva, Sun Life Philippines

Key Players in This Report Include,

Chubb Limited (United States), Sun Life Philippines (Canada), AIA Group Limited (Hong Kong), Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited (United Kingdom), AMP Limited (Australia), Aegon Life Insurance Company (India), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Italy), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (India) and Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd. (India).



Brief Summary of Endowment Insurance:

Endowment insurance is a type of life insurance policy that provides coverage to the policyholder which helps them save regularly over a specific period of time and allows them to get a lump sum amount on the maturity of the policy. There are various endowment insurance options that act as a saving account helping in saving amount for uncertain losses or expenses. Endowment options like unit-linked, full/with profit, low-cost, non-profit plans are included in it providing coverage for critical illness, disability, accidental death, hospital cash benefits, etc.



Market Growth Drivers

- Need for Long Term Savings Management

- Demand for Contingency Money or Funds to Overcome Uncertain Expenses or Losses



Influencing Trend

- Emerging Number of Low-Cost Endowment Plans and Policies

- Increasing Consumption of Endowment Insurance for Retirement Planning



Restraints

- Problems with the Lower Surrender Value than the Paid Premium in Endowment Insurance



The Global Endowment Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Unit Linked Endowment Plan, Full/With Profit Endowment, Low-Cost Endowment, Non-profit Endowment), Application (Retirement Planning, College, Long Term Saving), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Coverage (Critical Illness, Accidental Death, Disability, Waiver of Premium, Hospital Cash Benefit)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Endowment Insurance Market.



Regions Covered in the Endowment Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Endowment Insurance Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Endowment Insurance Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



Attractions of the Endowment Insurance Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Endowment Insurance Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Endowment Insurance Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Endowment Insurance market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Endowment Insurance Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Endowment Insurance Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Endowment Insurance market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



Endowment Insurance Market research provides answers to the following key questions:

? What is the expected growth rate of the Endowment Insurance Market?

? What will be the Endowment Insurance Market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

? What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Endowment Insurance Market trajectory?

? Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Endowment Insurance Market across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

? What are the Endowment Insurance Market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

? What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Endowment Insurance Market across different countries?



