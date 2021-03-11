New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The growing adoption of enterprise mobility and rising trend of bring your own devices is driving the market for endpoint detection and response market.



Market Size – USD 1.41 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.3%, Market Trends – Increase in the number of cyber-attacks.



The global Endpoint Detection and Response market is forecast to reach USD 6.98 billion in 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is a technology that addresses the need for response to advanced threats and continuous monitoring. It is a subset of endpoint technology and also a critical piece of an optimal security posture.



The primary focus of the EDR is not to automatically stop threats in the pre-execution phase on an endpoint but on providing the right endpoint visibility. The rise in EDR adoption is driving the increase in the number of endpoints attached to networks. Another driving factor is the increased sophistication of cyberattacks, which often focus on endpoints as easier targets for infiltrating a network. EDR is an emerging technology that caters to the demand for continuous monitoring and response to advanced threats. It could even be said that endpoint detection and response is a form of advanced threat protection.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Endpoint Detection and Response market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Fireeye, Inc., Carbon Black, Inc., Crowdstrike, Inc., Digital Guardian, Intel Security-McAfee, RSA Security LLC, Tripwire, Inc., Symantec Corporation, and Cyberbit, among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Endpoint Detection and Response market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Endpoint Detection and Response market is split into:



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- Software

- Services



Enforcement Point Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- Mobile Devices

- Servers

- Workstations

- Point of Sale Terminals



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- Small and Medium enterprises

- Large Enterprises



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- On-Premises

- Hosted/Managed

- Hybrid



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- BFSI

- Government

- Healthcare and Life Sciences

- Retail and E-Commerce

- Travel and Hospitality

- Manufacturing

- IT and Telecommunication

- Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Endpoint Detection and Response market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



