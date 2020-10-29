Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- Global Endpoint Security Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)



The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Endpoint Security Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.



This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.



SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report)



Request a Sample Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04282009473/global-endpoint-security-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019-2023/inquiry?source=RELEASEWIRE&Mode=NG23



Company Coverage



Symantec Corporation



Trend Micro Incorporated



Sophos



McAfee



Scope of the Report



The report entitled Global Endpoint Security Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the endpoint security market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global endpoint security market by value and includes application analysis as well. The report also provides a regional analysis of the endpoint security market for the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall endpoint security market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the endpoint security market are Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Sophos and McAfee. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



The Main objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Endpoint Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Endpoint Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Get Discount of this Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04282009473/global-endpoint-security-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019-2023/discount?source=RELEASEWIRE&Mode=NG23



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Executive Summary



Endpoint security refers to providing protection to endpoints or end-user devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc. Endpoint security solutions protect the devices from malicious attacks. Various features of endpoint security include multi-layered protection, centralized security management portal, complete device and operating system (OS) security, mobile threat management and continuous detection. Endpoint threats can be of several kinds, including phishing attacks, unpatched vulnerabilities, malvertising, data loss and theft, etc.



Endpoint security has been segmented on the basis of application, solutions and deployment type. On the basis of application, endpoint security has been segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom & IT, healthcare, government and public sector, retail, transportation, education and others. Endpoint security solutions include antivirus, mobile device security (MDS), firewall, intrusion detection system (IDS)/intrusion prevention system (IPS), encryption technologies, application control and others. On the basis of deployment type, endpoint security has been divided into on premise and cloud-based.



Buy Now Link:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/04282009473?mode=su?source=RELEASEWIRE&Mode=NG23



The global endpoint security market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as increase in the volume of data generated at endpoints, rising internet of things (IoT) security spending, increasing number of cyber-attacks, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are lack of awareness about cyber-attacks and the use of pirated endpoint security solutions.



For More Information on This Report, Please Visit:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04282009473/global-endpoint-security-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019-2023?source=RELEASEWIRE&Mode=NG23



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



If you have any special requirements, please Contact our Sales Team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



Contact US:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com