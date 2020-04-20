Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- The global endpoint security market trends are likely to gain momentum from the fact that enterprises are increasingly incorporating practices such as bring your own device (BYOD), work-from-home, and others within their existing ecosystem, which are intensifying the risk of endpoint vulnerabilities. To mitigate the risks of such threats arising out of endpoints, businesses are deploying solutions to enhance threat response mechanism and risk management which is anticipated to provide impetus to endpoint security market outlook over the coming years. As per the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc., endpoint security industry share is likely to reach $7.5 billion through 2024.



The latest trends in cybercrime rely heavily on social engineering, using legitimate software as cyber weapon, ranging from spam to phishing. Leading endpoint security market players like Bitdefender, Cisco, Comodo, Cylance Inc., ESET, F-Secure Corporation, IBM, McAfee, Kaspersky Lab,Microsoft, Panda Security, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro are therefore continually upgrading and expanding their scope through research and development programs to keep pace with the changing dynamics of cyber threats.



The cloud segment in endpoint security market is gaining remarkable traction owing to the excellent flexibility and scalability offered by cloud-based endpoint security solutions. Cloud-based endpoint security solutions allow remote incident responders to gain access to the precise information instantly. The eminent vendors operating in the business, including Cisco, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet, have been rolling out endpoint security solutions based on cloud platforms to cater to the towering demand for cloud-based solutions.



The healthcare sector has also faced threats from cybercriminals who have put patients' lives on the line by hijacking data and installing malware. The deployment of patient friendly devices for healthcare has created a challenge that required the deployment of robust endpoint security to maintain a safe IT ecosystem. As on today, the healthcare sector has to provide a seamless means of communication and collaboration among stakeholders. Not to mention, the rate of information flow and access has also risen at a commendable pace, increasing the risk of malicious content finding its way into the system. The criticality of endpoint security has thus been recognized to keep patient and stakeholder information safe in the healthcare sector, making it a viable avenue for endpoint security market.



The Latin America endpoint security market share is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over 2017-2024. The growth can be attributed to the accelerating smartphone penetration enabled by large investments in the broadband infrastructure. Amplifying adoption of connected devices in different industry verticals has evoked concerns about protecting sensitive information from attackers.



Cyberattacks have compelled IT enterprises and government agencies to introduce several initiatives and establish strong policies for protecting the networking infrastructure and for avoiding further attacks For example, in April 2017, the Argentine government collaborated with the U.S. government to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of international security in cyberspace, law administration responses to cybercrime, and cybersecurity.



