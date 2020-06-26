Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Endpoint security market, tagged as a revolutionary subset of the smart technology space, seems to have garnered the status of a niche vertical in the recent years. This growth can be precisely attributed to the fact that malware attacks have gained ferocity in stealing identities, draining bank accounts and generally bringing services to a standstill. In May 2017 for instance, a colossal cyberattack sealed down files and badly affected businesses, government bodies and the National Health Service of UK.



The Major Key Players in the endpoint security market are as follows:

1. Bitdefender

2. Cisco

3. Comodo

4. Cylance Inc.

5. ESET

6. F-Secure Corporation

7. IBM

8. McAfee

9. Kaspersky Lab

10. Microsoft

11. Panda Security

12. Sophos

13. Symantec

14. Trend Micro

15. VIPRE Security



As the threat of malwares is becoming exponential and cyberattacks are increasingly demonstrating how crippling their effect can be, the public sector is changing its approach towards endpoint security. Sectors like BFSI and healthcare have emerged as pivotal growth avenues for endpoint security market, as they have begun to deploy the system in the dynamically changing customer and patient scenario. In fact, the financial institution demands the maintenance of strong web security. Consequently, the BFSI sector has turned to employ multilayered security to provide robust solutions against impending threats.



Endpoint security has become a major layer of security as it is software based and is targeted towards user devices like laptops, computers, smartphones and tablets. Therefore, the government has also enforced stringent norms to protect financial data, urging institutions to adopt such a host-based solution. This indeed led the BFSI sector to hold the largest share in endpoint security market in 2016 and lay the groundwork for further progress over 2017-2024.



The healthcare sector has also faced threats from cybercriminals who have put patients' lives on the line by hijacking data and installing malware. The deployment of patient friendly devices for healthcare has created a challenge that required the deployment of robust endpoint security to maintain a safe IT ecosystem. As on today, the healthcare sector has to provide a seamless means of communication and collaboration among stakeholders. Not to mention, the rate of information flow and access has also risen at a commendable pace, increasing the risk of malicious content finding its way into the system. The criticality of endpoint security has thus been recognized to keep patient and stakeholder information safe in the healthcare sector, making it a viable avenue for endpoint security market.



Moreover, other leading industry participants such as Microsoft, Kaspersky, Panda Security, IBM, Bitdefender, Comodo, and Trend Micro are continually expanding and upgrading their product portfolio through R&D programs to match up with the fluctuating dynamics of cyber-crimes. It is quite apparent from the aforementioned instances that the chief endpoint security market players have been making concerted efforts to innovate efficient and highly advanced products which would assist the revenue share of this business space to proliferate substantially over the ensuing years.



