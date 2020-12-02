Endpoint Security Market to See Remarkable Growth by 2025: Symantec, McAfee, FireEye

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Endpoint Security Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Endpoint Security market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Endpoint Security industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Endpoint Security study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Endpoint Security market

Symantec (United States), McAfee (United States), FireEye Inc. (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), AVG Technologies (Czech Republic), Sophos (United Kingdom), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Bitdefender (Romania), F-Secure (Finland), Eset (Slovakia) and Panda Security (Spain) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Avast (Czech Republic), CrowdStrike (United States), Cylance (United States), VIPRE Security (United States) and Comodo (United States).



End Point Security (EPS) is an umbrella term that encompasses functions such as monitoring patch management, regular monitoring and managing of intrusion detection systems & firewalls, conducting security assessments & audits, and forecasting and responding to threats. Many organizations usually outsource such services due to the lack of in-house resources or expertise and the need for the management of security after the usual office operating hours as well.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Cyber Attack Risk for Personal Devices

- Inclination of Organizations towards Managed Security Services

- Surging Concern Regarding the Level of Mobile Protection



Market Trend

- Increasing Trend of Encrypted Network and Decrypting Packets as they Traverse Networks

- Rapidly Growing Adoption of IoT and Smartphone in Asia Pacific

- Rising Adoption rate of Cloud Applications



Restraints

- Increasing cyber attack and data breaches across the globe



Opportunities

- Rising Innovations in Technology and Rising Awareness regarding Cyber Theft



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness in Emerging Economies



The Endpoint Security industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Endpoint Security market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Endpoint Security report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Endpoint Security market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Endpoint Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Vertical (Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Organisation Size (Small and Medium Businesses, Larger Enterprises)



The Endpoint Security market study further highlights the segmentation of the Endpoint Security industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Endpoint Security report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Endpoint Security market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Endpoint Security market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Endpoint Security industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Endpoint Security Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Endpoint Security Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Endpoint Security Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Endpoint Security Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Endpoint Security Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Endpoint Security Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Endpoint Security Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Endpoint Security Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Endpoint Security Market Segment by Applications



