New Pharmaceuticals market report from GBI Research: "Endpoints - Clinical Trials in Autoimmune Disorders - Multiple Primary and Secondary Endpoints are Increasingly Being Applied to Ensure Success"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Endpoints - Clinical Trials in Autoimmune Disorders - Multiple Primary and Secondary Endpoints are Increasingly Being Applied to Ensure Success" which provides an insight into different endpoints used in clinical trials in autoimmune disorders. The report examines different aspects of clinical trial endpoints in autoimmune disorders, such as analysis of major marketed autoimmune drugs with an emphasis on safety and efficacy details, Phase II and Phase III clinical trial analysis for both completed and ongoing clinical trials, most promising autoimmune drugs, and terminated trial analysis. The company profiles highlight the autoimmune drugs of different companies.
Autoimmune disorders represent a collective group of disorders which primarily arise due to an overactive immune response of the body against substances and tissues normally present within the body. Most of them cause significant morbidity and disability and are very difficult to diagnose. The cause of autoimmune diseases remains unknown, although genetic factors play a major role in susceptibility. Some of the autoimmune diseases may be triggered by environmental exposure or by an infectious agent. They can attack any tissue or organ of the body and cause a wide range of symptoms and organ injuries, depending on the site of immune attack.
This report details "Endpoints - Clinical Trials in Autoimmune Disorders", highlighting the five major autoimmune disorders of multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriasis. The classification of five major autoimmune diseases is based on the number of pipeline molecules present in the Phase III stage of development.
The term endpoint refers to an outcome or measure of a clinical trial. Endpoints can include all kinds of aspects, those related to the effectiveness of treatment and others. However, the endpoint selection must take into account the need to obtain the information of the highest therapeutic interest with the least risk and discomfort for the individual. Also, the endpoints must be aligned with the objectives of the study and represent the most effective way to assess pharmacological response.
Scope
This report details the clinical trial endpoints in autoimmune disorders. The report covers -
- Data and analysis on the marketed products and analysis of their efficacy and safety details
- Analysis of the five major autoimmune diseases: Multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriasis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Biogen Idec Inc, Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Shire Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA
