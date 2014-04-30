Enduranceteam.Com.Au Announces Local Training in Geelong, Au and Online Coaching and Training Programs from Coaches Who Have Brought Up Age Group World Champions

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- EnduranceTeam has revealed their triathlon training and coaching programs both locally and online. The Club is located in Geelong Australia and has cultivated many World Triathlon Champions over the years. Their previous website http://www.enduranceteam.net has recently been rebranded in to a newer more advanced website http://www.enduranceteam.com.au/ which aims to target the Australian market especially the Geelong area where training is offered locally.



The website is also a great online resource for those who wish to benefit from the expertise offered by their Coaches by enrolling in one of the online EnduranceTeam Triathlon Training courses. The local and online training is provided using state of the art measurement and prescription technology under the strict supervision of some of Australia’s best Triathlon coaches.



Jarrod Evans is the head coach of EnduranceTeam club in Geelong, he has been coaching Triathlon Athletes for nearly 2 decades and he and his team have produced over 30 Australian Champions and 14 World Champions and in 2013 Jarrod was awarded the Triathlon Australia Coach of The Year as recognition of these performances.



He and his team of highly skilled Triathlon Coaches strive to achieve the excellence and are determined to bring out the best in the athletes through their training programs. Furthermore, Jarrod writes all purchasable online triathlon training programs and facilitates all one-on-one coaching with elite athletes both in Geelong and athletes who travel internationally.



The training programs offered by EnduranceTeam both in the club and online have been created for all levels from beginners to Elite athletes. The available Triathlon Training Squads in Geelong are:



Junior Triathlon Squad

Try a Tri Squad

Beginner Tri Squad

Age Group Triathlon Squad

High Performance Group

Elite Group

Group Session Option



The online courses available for all levels include:



Ironman triathlon training

Half ironman training

Olympic distance triathlon training

Sprint triathlon training

Beginner triathlon training

Professional athletes programs



Swimming, Running, Biking and Adventure racing



The EnduranceTeam’s new website (http://www.enduranceteam.com.au/) has recently featured an article regarding training tips especially suitable for people who have recently started out on their aspiration participating in a Triathlon race. The post informs readers about the right time to start, the major goals of a taper and issues such as mental edge, intensity and more.



About EnduranceTeam

EnduranceTeam is the leading triathlon training and coaching club in Australia with outstanding results in all distances that back up our expertise and dedication to excellence. Under the guidance of Head Coach Jarrod Evans, our athletes have been able to achieve world class results locally and globally.



To learn more please visit their website: http://www.enduranceteam.com.au/



Media Contact

EnduranceTeam

press@enduranceteam.com.au

Geelong Australia

http://www.enduranceteam.com.au/