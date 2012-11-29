Enemy of Kid Rock and Eminem, Esham Crucifies Himself on Final Studio Album

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Detroit's legendary self-published, hip-hop provocateur delivers 31 tracks of dystopian lunacy on his violent new album, "Venus Flytrap". Available worldwide December 4th on CD and digital through his label, Aknu Media LLC, Esham's ultra-dark blend of shape shifting narratives channel visions of despair and mayhem in the Motor City's decaying underworld. Demonic trap music, suicidal soul samples and merciless waves of bass anchor a collection of black hearted bangers that will not be spreading holiday cheer this December. Instead, Esham devilishly draws listeners into his Mecca of debauchery and sugarcoats nothing as he hopelessly circumnavigates hell on earth.



Esham is considered to be one of the most prolific artists in the history of rap music and Venus Flytrap is his 34th and final studio album. Since 1988, he's served as the cornerstone of Detroit's hardcore hip hop scene and is credited for the creation of the "acid rap" subgenre. (A vicious mutation of gangsta rap where terrifying urban lore, anti-organized religious themes and drug infused, sexploitation rule). While rappers made millions glorifying themselves as drug kingpins, pimps and killers, Esham was known for his more unconventional approach: Exploring new ways to kill himself on wax.



Despite being one of Motown's most fierce and outspoken supporters, Esham has no interest in playing the martyr. "This industry and Detroit's continued downfall has sucked the life out of me. I refuse to be an emcee pushing 40 and struggling to hold on to the glory of an era long extinct. As above, so below." Esham says.



His ongoing defiance of the music industry includes feud's with Eminem, Kid Rock, Royce 5'9" and Insane Clown Posse that have left his career laughably ostracized. Too explicit for the byzantine rules of radio and MTV, Esham's unabashed honesty as not only an artist, but as an ex-record label CEO, recklessly stabs at competitors and authority. As a career underdog, Esham has shunned major label deals and instead used the ruins of Detroit as the backdrop for his self-made videos. His ferocious DIY, "open source" recording strategy continues to delight his cult fans who celebrate his crafty ability to go pound for pound against artists with much larger budgets and exposure.



Despite never gaining the acclaim or notoriety of the fellow Detroit rap artists he helped spawn, Esham makes no apologies for his continued failed shots at the title. "There is no beginning and there is no end... Fuck everybody." said Esham.



Venus Flytrap will be available on CD at FYE, Best Buy and most independent retailers in the U.S. Digital available on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play beginning December 4th.



TRACK LISTING



01. vertigo

02. cyanogenis glycoside

03. bath salts

04. thiosulphate

05. wolfsbane

06. monkshood

07. dolls eyes

08. devils cherry

09. cyanobacteria

10. poison snakeweed

11. xanthium

12. intermittent fasting

13. delosperma acuminatum

14. acacia polyacantha

15. zanthoxylum arborescens

16. echinopsis peruviana

17. Dionaea muscipula

18. salvia divinorum

19. pandanicide

20. sinicuichi

21. peyote

22. Claviceps

23. neurolathyrism

24. tetrodotoxin

25. silene capensis

26. Scopolamine

27. Higgs Boson

28. Tetrahydrocannabinol

29. myristicin

30. brainwreck

31. C2H5OH



For press inquiries, please contact Terry Knight Jr. at Aknu Media at (248) 266-0675 or email at aknumedia@gmail.com.



For more information on Esham, please visit www.acidrap.com

Esham "Bath Salts" Video - http://vimeo.com/aknumedia/eshambathsalts

Esham "Bath Salts" MP3 - http://acidrap.com/bathsalts.mp3