Enercel® Tuberculosis Study, Chernigov, Ukraine Completed February 2012

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- It was found that one third of the world’s population is thought to be infected with “Mycobacterium tuberculosis” a strain of bacteria that causes TB and new infections are occurring at a rate of one per second. Like a tsunami, it is once again spreading across the developing world and with modern day travel removing the natural barriers that prevent worldwide spreading of a disease; all continents need to watch for signs of tuberculosis.



Researchers at W.H.A.T were appalled when they became aware of this resurgence of TB. Knowing that Enercel® had the potential to be of great use in treating TB they began planning a clinical trial. The proper people were quickly contacted and as soon as regulators approved, W.H.A.T. delivered all the Enercel® needed for the study to the Hospital at no cost to the hospital. It was the foresight of Valerij Dubrov, MD of the Regional Antituberculosis Hospital in Chernigov, Ukraine, that started the process. He acted as investigator along with Valentina Suhareva, MD and Tatiana Dubrov, MD. Fifteen patients were involved; some were fighting TB-MDR, (multiple drug resistant tuberculosis) as well as TB-S (drug sensitive tuberculosis). W.H.A.T. team members, Drs. David Christner and Dariel Laurent prepared the protocols and monitored the 30 day study.



The results, after only 30 days, were monumental. Six of the seven TB-S patients were considered 100% Tuberculosis free. The seventh patient required an additional 10 days of treatment with Enercel® to be 100% TB free. Within those 30 days three of the eight TB-MDR patients became TB free. Two other patients joined this state after another 6 weeks of treatment with Enercel® and the remaining three TB-MDR patients had significantly improved quality of life scores (QOL) which for them translated into decreased coughing, improved appetite and the ability to gain weight, an exciting new perspective for these patients.



Admittedly, this was a very short study. To have this much success in such a short time span was truly remarkable. The normal outcome with standard treatment takes a minimum of 6 months of treatment for those who survive. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, each year, 8 million people worldwide develop active tuberculosis and nearly 2 million die. This clinical study by W.H.A.T. is highly suggestive that Enercel® may help reduce that mortality figure in a very positive way. The scientific community needs to further advance studies using Enercel®.



More studies are currently being planned and a study is underway presently in the Ukraine involving patients with tuberculosis and HIV concurrently. Never before has one product been used to treat both a viral and a bacterial disease at the same time.



Other studies of Enercel®’s effect on Chronic diseases are planned for the near future including multiple breast cancer studies in Asia, Hepatitis B studies in Thailand, Neuroblastoma in children will be studied in Switzerland and a Lung Cancer study in the Ukraine.



About Enercel®

Enercel® is scientifically and clinically proven to be 100% non-toxic and effective as a complex homeopathic formulation. Visit their website at http://enercel.com to review the many studies that have been performed over the last 21 years.



W.H.A.T.’s mission is to make this valuable product available worldwide to all that desire a safe and effective solution to chronic illness and a pathway to a healthy life.



