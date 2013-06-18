Energy 2 Green - Homeowners Can Now Build Their Own Solar Panels

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- If you own a home, you know that utility costs have been rising steadily, with the average electric bill more than doubling in the last 10 years. For economic and ecological reasons, homeowners everywhere are recognizing the advantages of solar energy and considering new methods of powering their lives.



Born out of a university project, Energy 2 Green provides easy-to-follow manuals, which provide all the information you need to install and build your own solar panels and windmills. Once installed, these products reduce or even eliminate electric bills, while transforming your home into an energy producing “green home.” First tested by high school students, the instructions are easy to follow and all materials can be found at your local home improvement store.



The major advantage of choosing the DIY method over a regular solar company is that there is no huge payment required upfront. Rather than waiting 10 – 20 years to recoup your investment, the do-it-yourself option requires a much smaller initial payment (starting at $200) and pays for itself in as little as 2 months. One Energy 2 Green customer says in her testimonial, “We had a blast building our own windmill which was rewarding enough for me – but then I got my first full monthly bill after completing it and it was actually a check!”



Using Energy 2 Green’s simple, illustrated instructions, you can power your home with safe, legal solar and wind power. Rather than waiting for a paper manual, which could become obsolete as soon as you buy it, Energy 2 Green’s Ebook manuals can be downloaded instantly, including automatic, immediate future content updates. This means that you will always have the most current information. Rest assured - if you’re not happy with your purchase, they offer a 60-day money back guarantee.



About Energy 2 Green

Energy 2 Green emerged out of a university science department project, for which the challenge was to create a working solar panel and windmill for under $500. Only everyday building materials could be used, and the instructions had to be easy for anyone to understand. The winning design was then tested by high school students, who succeeded at building a working solar panel and windmill. The company now offers manuals, training videos and other information on going green and saving on utility costs. The manual package is currently on sale for only $49 (down from $190).



For more information, please visit http://energy2green.com/



Media Contact: Marissa Veronica

EMAIL: customercare@energy2green.com

WEBSITE: http://energy2green.com/

Tel: (458) 206-0616