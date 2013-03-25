Energy Analytics Company BASSG Collaborates with Leafclick to Release New Product Called Sparko

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- BASSG, a company that specializes in energy analytics and management products, recently worked together with leafclick to launch a product called Sparko, which fits into the family of applications that make the system SkySpark more comfortable than ever before. The Sparko application is a plug-in for SkySpark - which was created by the SkyFoundry company - that takes sparks that are generated by a company’s control system and communicates them directly to a Kayako Resolve ticket management database using the REST API for integration.



For people who manage a control system, becoming familiar with SkySpark is crucial. It has the remarkable ability to turn control system data into money saving opportunities. SkySpark is an analytical engine that uses information from a control system database to identify deficiencies in operation and anomalies that potentially waste energy and resources. These opportunities are otherwise known as sparks. Identifying and resolving sparks can also reduce maintenance costs and prolong equipment life cycles.



Traditionally, the problem with having any type of system that helps identify opportunities is that people have had to create an action to do something about it, or the opportunity is wasted. Sparko gets a company’s team into the action by generating an automated work ticket and distributing it to all of the pertinent parties instantaneously. It gets the group on task to take advantage of savings opportunities.



The Sparko application integrates into Kayako Resolve and creates a point of collaboration for everyone who is involved to gather around and attack an issue from all sides. The control tech, the facility manager, the energy manager, the design engineer and others can all be notified immediately and begin working to remedy the situation.



The Kayako Resolve database keeps track of progress on all sparks organized by equipment or subject matter as they are brought in by Sparko. Opportunities can be split or merged as needed based on commonality or resources. Kayako Resolve has on optional asset management plug-in solution that can be added to give users a complete work order system for all of their monitored equipment. There are also mobile and iPad applications that allow communication and collaboration from just about anywhere. Workers can identify and respond to sparks from a mobile phone with just a simple swipe and click.



The combination of SkySpark, Sparko and Kayako gives users the capabilities of similar facility management and ticket management systems that can cost thousands more and offer less integration capability.



Sparko is the bridge that brings sparks from opportunity to resolution, identifying sparks and porting them over to work tickets for all to evaluate and proactively resolve. Sparko reduces the need to constantly monitor a system and brings anomalies to the forefront faster and completely automated, based on the rules that are created in SkySpark. With Sparko creating tickets for opportunities before they become a problem, the work team becomes proactive instead of reactive and increases their efficiency.



System requirements – Same as SkySpark

SkySpark versions supported - 1.0.39 , 2.0.2



About leafclick s. r. o.

Leafclick s. r. o. is a technological company that develops wide range of software solutions including ones built upon SkySpark platform. Since its foundation leafclick has worked closely with BASSG in the field of optimization and energy savings. Quick orientation in its segment, operational problem solving, the desire to continuously learn - these skills are the driving force of leafclick. The company head office is located in Prague, Czech Republic. For more information, contact Jiri Niznansky at jiri.niznansky@leafclick.com



About BASSG, LLC

BASSG, LLC is an energy management product and services company that provides innovative products to support integrators and end-users of energy management products. The company creates highly intuitive interface products and provides state of the art components for implementing a complete and highly evolved energy management solution. The company headquarters are in Austin, Texas; with an additional office in Istanbul, Turkey they serve customers all around the world. For more information, please visit http://bassg.com