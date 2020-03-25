Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global energy as a service market will derive growth from recent advancements in the methods to enable optimum use of renewable energy. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Energy as A Service Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Service Type (Energy Supply, Operation & Maintenance, Optimization & Efficiency, Others), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2026," the market will benefit from the increasing awareness regarding the use of renewable energy.



To Gain More Insights into the Energy as a Service Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Research Report - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/energy-as-a-service-market-101204



Energy as a service is an encompassment of the sale of energy, analytics, and personalized services. The growing adoption of energy as a service has primarily accounted for due to its ability to reduce the overall cost of building energy. The ability to reduce carbon emissions has led to wider product adoption across the world. The demand for energy as a service has risen drastically in recent years, owing to the increasing efforts taken to reduce global warming. The growing demand for this product in the commercial and industrial sectors will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.



List of the leading companies that are operating in the market:



Schneider Electric

Siemens

Honeywell

Veolia

Enel X

EDF Renewable Energy

General Electric

ENGIE

WGL

Edison Energy LLC

SMARTWATT

Bernhard Energy

Centrica Johnson Control

Orsted



Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Energy as a Service Market Overview - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/energy-as-a-service-market-101204



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest energy as a service market trends. It segments the market based on factors such as service type, end-users, and regional demographics. Leading elements have been highlighted among these criteria. The report discusses the competitive landscape detail. Based on extensive research analysis methods, the report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The data included in this report is gathered through trusted sources. Analytical data is evaluated through a combination of primary as well as secondary research methods. Besides this, the information is obtained through opinions and interviews of world leaders.



"Increasing Investment in Optimum Product Use to Aid Market Growth"



The report summarizes several factors that have constituted an increase in energy as a service market size in recent years. The increasing investment in the research and development of this product will fuel the demand. In June 2019, Budderfly announced that it received USD 55 Mn funding for the rapid expansion of energy as a service. The funding would help suffice customer service needs, with regard to installation. Such huge funding will help the company expand on a global scale. This will not only help the company generate substantial energy as a service market revenue in recent years, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the global market in the coming years.



"North America to Hold the Largest Market Share; Increased Renewable Energy Generation to Aid Growth"



On the basis of regional demographics, the market has segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America will witness considerable growth in the coming years. The growing consumption of renewable energy and increased efforts to harness renewable energy will aid the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, the growing efforts taken to optimize the use of renewable energy by the public as well as private organizations will contribute to market growth. Having said that, the market in Asia Pacific will exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the increasing number of construction activities, coupled with the growing demand for energy as a service in this region.



Ask for customization for detailed information about Energy as a Service Market Segments - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/energy-as-a-service-market-101204



Key Industry Developments:



June 2019: MAN Energy solutions signed a global service agreement with the Wallem Group. The contract involves the supply of generators, turbochargers, spares and services, and abroad vessels that are currently managed by Wallem.

June 2019: Trimark Associates Inc. a leading provider of SCADA, metering, and energy storage technology solutions bagged a contract by the Clearway Energy Group for multisite monitoring and maintenance.

Major Table of Contents for Energy as a Service Market:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Energy as a Service Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Energy as a Service Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion



Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Energy as a Service Market Growth Forecast - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101204



Other Exclusive Reports:



Electric Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Motor Type (AC Motors, DC Motors, Hermetic Motors), By Power Output (Fractional Horsepower (Up to 1HP), Integral Horsepower (Above 1HP)), By Voltage (Up to 1 kV, 1 kV-6.6 kV, Above 6.6 kV), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Electrical Appliances, Others), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



District Heating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewables, Oil & Petroleum Products, and Others), By Plant Type (Boiler, CHP, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Coolers, Cooling Towers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, HVAC, Automobile, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245