Key Players in This Report Include:

EDF Energy (France), Edison International (United States), Enel Spa (Italy), ENGIE (France), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Honeywell (United States), Veolia (France), WGL Holdings Inc. (United States), Contemporary Energy Solutions (United States), Bernhard Energy (United States).



Definition:

Energy as a service, an innovative ways to finance energy efficiency could help smooth the way for new rate structures and cleaner energy. It consists numerous aspects of customer's energy portfolio such as program management, strategy, energy supply, asset management and energy use by using new services, products and technology solutions. Moreover, to reduce energy footprint, commercial and industrial sector consumers are increasingly investing in energy and procuring energy from more sustainable sources. Of late, energy as a service (EaaS) providers designs the scope of the project according to the customer's needs and enters into an energy services agreement (ESA) for a contracted period to cover costs and repayment of services. In the current scenario, the market has shifted to more distributed energy resources (DERs) in response to grid reliability issues, severe weather events, equipment failures, decreases in the costs of DERs, and customer interest in renewables.



Market Drivers:

Decreasing Cost of Renewable Power Generation and Storage Solutions

Surging Distributed Energy Resources Across the World



Market Trends:

The Growth in Energy Consumption and Price Volatility, and Increasing Potential of Renewable Energy



Market Opportunities:

Key Players are Focusing on Innovative Business Models in Energy-Efficient Building Technologies

Availability of Federal and State Tax Benefits for Energy-Efficiency Projects



The Global Energy as a service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Service Type (Energy Supply Services, Energy-Efficiency and Optimization Services, Operational and Maintenance Services), End User (Commercial, Industrial)



Global Energy as a service market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



