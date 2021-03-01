DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Energy As A Service Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The rising distributed energy resources and the reducing price of renewable power generation, storage solution, and tax benefits for energy efficiency projects are the key drivers responsible for the growth of the global energy as a service market size. The growing energy consumption, the rising renewable energy potential, and price volatility are some other factors surging the growth of the global energy as a service market. The growing emphasis on renewable energy sources due to their reduced price, decrease carbon footprint, environment friendly, and energy-efficient will further propel the market growth. As per the energy as a service market report, the growing use of energy-efficient technologies for operational and maintenance saving is another factor promoting the end-users to opt for EaaS. On the other edge, well-established centralized utility models and integration and deployment problems regarding the EaaS will hinder the growth of the market.



Energy As A Service Market's leading Manufacturers:



- WGL Energy

- Engie

- Schneider Electric SE

- Siemens AG

- Johnson Controls International plc

- General Electric

- EDF Renewable Energy

- Edison Energy

- Enel X S.r.

- Bernhard, LLC



Service Segment Drivers



Based on the service, the energy supply services is anticipated to increase at a faster CAGR due to the increasing offerings of energy supply, such as distributed energy generation solutions including solar PV, diesel and natural gas gensets, microturbines, combined heat and power, and fuel cells to enhance energy supply. It offers the consumers the flexibility of choice on pricing, ownership, and financing and offers the operators a customized energy generation design option according to consumer's needs.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is predicted to dominate the market over the coming years due to the rising launch of energy efficiency projects in Canada and the US. New approaches like pay-for-performance are being introduced in the US to improve energy efficiency at a broader scale in the commercial industry. The growing share of renewable power generation and energy efficiency activities is further augmenting the growth of the market.



Energy As A Service Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Service Type:



- Energy Supply Services

- Operational and Maintenance Services

- Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services



Segmentation by End-User:

- Commercial

- Industrial



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



