Energy Audit in New York for Local Law 87 Compliance

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Local Law 87 now requires properties exceeding 50,000 square feet in New York City to get a minimum of a Level 2 energy audit done for compliance with Local Law 87. An energy audit is a formal technical assessment of a building's base systems, which involves improving and modifying electrical & mechanical systems, optimizing energy performance through energy efficiency measures, quantifying energy costs and savings, and reporting the findings of the assessment to the client.



Energy audits in New York City have been made mandatory as they identify ways to reduce energy consumption while maintaining and improving tenant comfort. Apart from identifying energy waste and overconsumption, an energy audit seeks to prioritize cost-effective energy saving opportunities. The costs and benefits vary by the level of energy audit.



Under the purview of LL87, NYC buildings larger than 50,000 square feet will be required to file an Energy Efficiency Report with the Department of Buildings, which includes findings of the energy audit and retro-commissioning measures conducted. According to Local Law 87 NYC rules, the building's energy audit and retro commissioning can be performed up to four years prior to the due date, which for many properties starts in 2013. The compliance date is determined by the last digit of the building's tax block number.



New York City's Local Law 87 requires that energy audits and retro-commissioning be conducted by independent, certified energy auditors and retro-commissioning agents. Independent auditors refer to auditors that are not employed by or part of the building's staff. Certified energy auditors have professional technical expertise to conduct energy analysis and may hold additional certifications.



Certified energy auditors are experienced in all aspects of energy auditing including pre-audit work, data collection from sites visits, deployment of data logging equipment, data analysis using building simulation software and many more.



