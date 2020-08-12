Energy Bills in Atlanta Expected to Increase 12% This Summer

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- As Georgia's temperatures rise, so do homeowners' concerns about the price of their energy bills—especially this year. According to a study conducted by renewable energy company Arcadia, households in the Atlanta area can expect their typical summer energy bill to increase by as much as 12% this summer. This spike is largely attributed to people spending more time at home during the current coronavirus pandemic.



Thanks to Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces, high energy bills aren't something residents just have to grin and bear. From identifying where a home uses and loses the most energy to providing solutions for these issues, Bolton offers the services homeowners need to arrive at the more energy-efficient and comfortable home they deserve. Its efficient home services include air duct cleaning, attic insulation and air duct sealing in Hall County and beyond.



Bolton's commitment to helping customers increase the energy efficiency of their homes doesn't stop with the services it delivers. Inside its latest blog post, this company also provides homeowners with need-to-know tips for cutting their energy bill, such as:



- Unplug appliances, devices and charges when not in use.



- Find ways to cook without using the oven.



- Use drapes, blinds and shutters to block out the sun's heat.



- … And more!



To learn more about Bolton's energy efficiency services, reach out online or call 770.268.2010.



