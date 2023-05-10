NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Energy Cloud Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Energy Cloud market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Accenture PLC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), HCL Technologies (India), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Capgemini (France), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Brillio (United States).



Energy cloud is a system which is derived from cloud computing services that replace the traditional grid architecture to give a range of commercial, environmental, and technical changes. It is a dynamic network that supports distributed energy resources (DER) with two-way energy flow. The needs of the companies to maintain a pool of energy resources in order to distribute it via the grids with a greater level of efficiency has driven demand within the global energy cloud market.



September 2018, Bankable Energy Company and its partners have been awarded a $2 million research grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC) for the development of next-generation technical and economic optimization tools for microgrids.



Opportunities:

- Introduction of Big Data Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) in Cloud Computing Market



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Need for Organizations to avail the Advantages of Customer Relationship Management (CRM)



Market Drivers

- Growing Grid Security Concerns and Growing Aging Infrastructure

- Need To Access Real-Time Data by Utilizing Energy Sources

- Increasing End-User Involvement in Generation, Distribution, Buying and Selling Of Electricity



Challenges:

- Rising Incidence of Cyberattacks is Posing a Challenge for the Energy Cloud Market



Analysis by Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Application (Professional Services, Managed Services), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), Service Model (Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service), Organisation Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)



The regional analysis of Global Energy Cloud Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



