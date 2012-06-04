Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- On May 2, 2012, the Better Business Bureau gave US Energy Consultants the Distinction Award in the Energy Services, Power Products and Energy Marketers Category at the their Awards for Excellence luncheon. The luncheon was held at the InterContinental Houston near the Galleria. This was the first time USEC was recognized by the Better Business Bureau for service excellence.



The Better Business Bureau Awards for Excellence recognize businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to overall excellence and quality in the workplace. Proceeds from the event help fund the Better Business Bureau Education Foundation which educates consumers about scams and fraudulent business practices in the Greater Houston area.



When asked what it means for USEC to receive this recognition, Mikhail Skachko President and Chief Executive Officer of USEC said “It is an honor and privilege to accept this award, we worked hard to provide top notch service to our customers and clients and it is feels good to be recognized for our efforts.”



About US Energy Consultants

USEC is an independent energy consulting firm founded in 2008. USEC generates cost savings for clients by taking advantage of deregulated utilities to negotiate and secure competitive natural gas and/or electric supply contracts. USEC offers energy procurement and management services to more than 1,700 diverse clients of all sizes, including commercial and industrial businesses, hospitals, property management companies, and nonprofits.