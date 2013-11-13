Energy Consumption Market (2012 - 2018) - Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Energy is one of the most important factors in each and every industry.. The per capita energy consumed in 2009 accounted to 1,790 kg as reported by the World Bank. The energy consumption market can be segmented into white goods, consumer electronics, and general illumination in residential and commercial premises. Innovations such as induction cooking and rising natural gas and oil prices are expanding the energy consumption market. The innovation of electric and hybrid cars is also facilitating new opportunities for the market.



Browse Full Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-consumption-market.html



The advent of industrialization and IT has revolutionized the daily life of the common man, and as a result of such developments, people from all walks of life have found many uses of IT and related appliances which has led to an expansion of the energy consumption market. Increase in the disposable income on a global scale is the major driving factor for the thriving energy consumption market involving white goods, consumer electronics and general illumination. The rising disposable income empowers consumers to purchase various electronic goods, giving a boost to the energy consumption market.



Rising fuel prices and inefficient water supply led to the closing of many hydroelectric power generating centers, which has added up to the cost of energy production.



The increased cost of production obviously was recovered from its consumers, owing to which many consumers across the globe reduced the energy consumption, hindering the market. A significant growth in the energy consumption market has been registered in China and in the Asia-Pacific region after the economic slowdown, due to increasing utilization of various electronic appliances.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Energy Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-market-reports-3.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Browse Market Research Blog: http://businessindustryresearch.wordpress.com