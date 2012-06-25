Company Introduces Energy Drink Alternative

Marysville, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Wired Waffles is announcing the official launch of their energized snack waffle. Based on an authentic Liege style recipe, these waffles are suitable for a quick breakfast or an afternoon snack. They are ready to eat out of the package, require no syrup and come in Original, Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon flavors.



“We have taken the ingredients most commonly found in energy drinks and shots, and infused them into one of the world’s favorite comfort foods,” says Roger Sullivan, Wired Waffle creator. Sullivan claims that each Wired Waffle is equivalent to 2 1/2 servings of the leading energy drink or an energy shot.



The energy beverage industry is a multi-billion dollar market that is dominated by a few key players. “We wanted to give people an alternative,” Sullivan comments. “I think people are suffering through some pretty bad tasting stuff just to get a pick-me-up,” he adds. The waffles are said to be both functional and enjoyable.



About Wired Waffles

Wired Waffles, created by CEO, Roger Sullivan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kokopelli Holdings, LLC. The Seattle- area based company is aggressively seeking qualified representation and distributors in key geographic locations.