New Beverages market report from Mintel: "Energy Drinks in Denmark (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Energy Drinks in Denmark by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers sugar-free and regular energy drinks and shots. Energy drinks are marketed with additives specifically designed to increase alertness. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer including vending machines. Market value is calculated at prices in retailers. Market size for Energy Drinks in Denmark is given in DKK and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Denmark. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Regular
- Sugar-free
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Denmark. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Red Bull GmbH, Harboes Bryggeri A/S, Cult Export ApS, The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corp., Royal Unibrew A/S, Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Energy Drinks Market in East Europe to 2019: Market Guide
- Energy Drinks Market in Latin America to 2019: Market Guide
- Energy Drinks Market in West Europe to 2019: Market Guide
- Energy Drinks Market in Asia to 2019: Market Guide
- Energy Drinks in Hungary (2014) - Market Sizes
- Energy Drinks Market in MENA to 2019: Market Guide
- Energy Drinks in Chile (2014) - Market Sizes
- Energy Drinks in Norway (2014) - Market Sizes
- Energy Drinks in India (2014) - Market Sizes
- Energy Drinks in Thailand (2014) - Market Sizes